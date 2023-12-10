為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》’Oppenheimer’ to screen in Japan next year after nuclear controversy核子爭議後奧本海默明年將在日本上映

奧本海默取得了超過9億美元的票房佳績。（美聯社）

2023/12/10 05:30

◎ 林家宇

Universal Pictures’ "Oppenheimer" will screen in Japan next year, a local distributor said on Thursday - a launch that had been in doubt amid criticism that the film largely ignores the devastation of the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

日本片商宣布，環球影業的電影「奧本海默」明年將在該國上映。此片原先因大幅忽略原子彈對長崎、廣島兩市造成的毀滅受到批評，是否上映備受懷疑。

The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic about atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer has grossed over $950 million globally since its July opening.

這部由克里斯多夫．諾蘭執導，講述原子彈先驅羅伯．奧本海默的傳記片，自7月上映後全球票房超過9.5億美元

The film will open in Japan in 2024, distributor Bitters End said in a statement, noting that the movie is "considered a front runner for various film awards."

發行商Bitters End聲明指出，奧本海默將於2024年在日本上映，描述該片被視為多個電影獎項的有力競爭者。

Many Japanese were also offended by a grassroots marketing campaign linking the movie to "Barbie" another blockbuster that opened around the same time, with fan-produced images of the films’ stars alongside images of nuclear blasts.

許多日本人也對一個草根行銷活動表達反感，該活動把奧本海默和同期另一部商業強片「芭比」互相連結，粉絲把片中的影星和核爆製成多張圖片。

新聞辭典

devastation：名詞，毀滅性、嚴重破壞性。例句：The Black Death in the 14th century caused widespread devastation in Europe.（14世紀的黑死病對歐洲造成廣泛的毀滅性後果）

grassroots：名詞，基層、草根。例句：The government’s education policy was hard to get the grassroots’ support.（政府的教育政策難以獲得基層支持）

