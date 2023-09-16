為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Connecticut kitten mystery solved, police say警方說康乃狄克州小貓之謎已破解

美國康乃狄克州社區8月10日連環搶案嫌犯用車座位下有隻小貓。（美聯社）

2023/09/16 05:30

◎周虹汶

Police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they have located the animal’s owner: A juvenile suspect who fled and was arrested after the car crashed.

在一輛被盜汽車中發現一隻小貓的警方說，他們已找到該動物的飼主：一名青少年嫌犯，他在撞車後逃跑並被捕。

The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat has been returned to the suspect’s mother.

梅里登警察局週四在其臉書頁面上說，這隻灰白色公貓已交還嫌犯母親。

The department said the youth said nothing to officers about the pet, which was found under a seat. Instead, police were led to the owner by someone who responded to the department’s Facebook post earlier this week looking for the animal’s owner.

該局表示，這名年輕人絲毫沒向警方透露這隻在座位下發現的寵物。反之，本週稍早，有人回覆該局尋找該動物飼主的臉書貼文，引領警方找到了該名飼主。

Police said they found the feline while searching for evidence after the stolen vehicle collided with a patrol car during an Aug. 10 chase. Officers were pursuing the vehicle on suspicion that it had been used in armed robberies in several nearby communities hours earlier. After the crash, six suspects fled but were soon arrested. (AP)

警方說，在8月10日一次追捕行動中，這輛被盜車輛與一輛巡邏車相撞後，他們在尋找證據時發現了這隻貓。警方在追捕這輛車時懷疑它幾小時前在鄰近幾個社區用於武裝搶劫。碰撞後，6名嫌犯逃逸，但很快被捕。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

collide：動詞，指碰撞。例句：He collided with a tree.（他撞上一棵樹。）

suspicion：名詞，懷疑、猜想、不信任、嫌疑、不信任、少量。例句：She gave just a suspicion of a smile.（她只是微微一笑。）

