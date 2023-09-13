中英對照讀新聞》Iraq’s extreme temperatures a ’wake-up call’ for world: UN 聯合國：伊拉克的極端高溫是給全世界的「警鐘」

伊拉克納加夫郊區一隻水牛因為高溫乾旱，虛弱地倒在地上。（路透）

2023/09/13 05:30

◎管淑平

Iraq’s rising temperatures and protracted drought are a "wake-up call" for the world, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said in Baghdad on Wednesday.

伊拉克上升的氣溫和長時間的乾旱，是對全世界的「警鐘」，聯合國人權首長沃克‧圖克週三在巴格達說。

Iraq has been experiencing its fourth consecutive summer of drought, and temperatures in parts of the country including the capital Baghdad, and in the far south, have been around 50 degrees Celsius.

伊拉克已遭遇連續第四個乾旱夏季，該國包括首都巴格達和最南部在內部分地區，氣溫已經上升達攝氏50度。

"Rising temperatures plus the drought, and the fact that the loss of diversity is a reality, is a wake-up call for Iraq and for the world," Turk said.

「持續上升的氣溫加上乾旱，以及損失生物多樣性已成事實，這對伊拉克和對全世界來說是警鐘」，圖克說。

"The era of global boiling has come and here we can live it and see it on a daily basis," Turk said at the end of his four-day visit, echoing comments by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month. (AFP)

圖克在結束他4天訪問時，呼應聯合國秘書長安東尼奧‧古特瑞斯上個月的談話，表示「全球沸騰的年代已經來臨，現在我們每天都可經歷、目睹此事」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

protract：動詞，（意料之外的）延長、拖延。例句：More than one million people are in need of humanitarian assistance during the protracted crisis.（在這場久拖的危機期間，超過100萬人需要人道協助。）

echo：動詞，呼應，附和。例句：His opinion echoed the views of the conservative lawmakers.（他的意見呼應保守派議員的觀點。）

