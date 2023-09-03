中英對照讀新聞》Venice jury chief says art must triumph over content in Hollywood威尼斯影展評審團主席表示 藝術在好萊塢必須凌駕於內容之上

第八十屆威尼斯影展評審團。由「樂來樂愛你」導演達米恩．查澤雷（左四）擔任主席。（路透）

2023/09/03 05:30

◎林家宇

Amid the glitz of the Venice Film Festival, jury president Damien Chazelle said on Wednesday he wanted to draw attention to strikes by Hollywood writers and actors that have brought much of the U.S. entertainment industry to a standstill.

在璀璨的威尼斯影展期間，評審團主席達米恩．查澤雷表示，他想要替正在罷工的好萊塢編劇、演員吸引關注。這場罷工已使大半美國娛樂產業陷入停滯。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The actors and writers are striking together for the first time in 63 years, demanding curbs on the use of artificial intelligence and higher pay as streaming becomes prevalent.

演員和編劇共同罷工是63年來首見。他們要求限制人工智慧的使用，以及在串流平台成為主流的當下提高薪酬。

"There is a basic idea that each work of art has a value unto itself and is not just a piece of content, which is Hollywood’s favourite word right now," said Chazelle, director of "La La Land" and "Whiplash".

執導「樂來樂愛你」和「進擊的鼓手」的查澤雷說，「有一個基本理念是，每個藝術成品都有其自身價值，而不只是一件內容產品。然而，這是好萊塢目前的愛用字。」

"It comes down to each person being remunerated for each piece of art that is made, and how to find a way to maintain and get back that idea of art over content."

「這歸結於每個人從每件藝術品創作中所獲得的報酬，以及如何找出辦法維持並恢復藝術高於內容的理念。」

新聞辭典

triumph：動詞，勝過、成功。例句：Justice must triumph over evil.（正義必定勝過邪惡。）

remunerate：動詞，支付酬勞。例句：Formal employees are remunerated at a higher salary than trainee ones.（正式員工的的薪水高於實習員工。）

