    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly 梅西退出友誼賽後，印尼球迷感到惱火

    球迷在印尼與阿根廷友誼賽前舉著印有梅西照片的旗幟。（美聯社）

    2023/07/26 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Indonesian fans of Lionel Messi expressed dismay Friday after the star pulled out of a friendly in Jakarta, including one making a 12-hour boat and plane journey to the game who accused organisers of false advertising.

    萊納爾‧梅西的印尼球迷週五在這名球星退出在雅加達的友誼賽後，表達出失望，包括一名經過12小時搭船、搭飛機旅程來看比賽的球迷，指控主辦單位廣告不實。

    People have rushed to snap up more than 60,000 tickets for the sell-out Monday clash between Indonesia and World Cup winners Argentina after Messi’s face was plastered across advertising for the event.

    週一印尼與世界盃冠軍隊阿根廷這場比賽，用梅西的照片大做廣告後，民眾蜂擁搶購門票，6萬張票銷售一空。

    But fans in the football-mad country received bad news on Thursday that their hero would not play.

    但是這個足球狂熱國家的球迷週四接到壞消息，他們的英雄不會出場比賽。

    "I’m feeling sad and disappointed, mixed emotions," 31-year-old shop owner Surya Wijaya Ang said.

    「我覺得難過和失望，心情複雜」，31歲商店老闆蘇雅．維賈雅‧洪說。

    Ang sold seven shirts from his wider jersey collection to pay for the 1.2 million rupiah match ticket, a steep price in the lower-middle-income country. (AFP)

    洪從他收藏的許多球衣中賣掉7件，來支付這張120萬印尼盾的比賽門票；這在中低收入的印尼，是相當高昂的價格。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    vex：動詞，使惱火，使苦惱。例句：The reporter’s question vexed him.（記者的問題令他惱火）。

    steep：形容詞，（價格）非常高。例句：The annual membership fee for the club are a bit steep.（這家俱樂部的會員年費有點太高。）

