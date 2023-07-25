為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys（年度海明威模仿大賽在佛羅里達礁島群拉開序幕）

    年度海明威模仿大賽結果7月22日揭曉，由來自威斯康辛州麥迪遜的傑瑞特‧馬歇爾（圖中高舉獎盃者）奪下冠軍。（美聯社）

    2023/07/25 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    Almost 140 bearded men who resemble Ernest Hemingway converged on Key West, the late author’s home during the 1930s, to compete in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest that began on July 20 evening.

    近140名酷似厄尼斯特‧海明威的蓄鬍男子，聚集在這位已故作家1930年代的故居西嶼，參加7月20日晚上開始的海明威模仿大賽。

    The challenge is a highlight of the island’s Hemingway Days festival that salutes the literary talent and adventurous life of the Nobel Prize-winning writer.

    這項挑戰是島上海明威節的一大亮點，該節旨在向這位諾貝爾獎得獎作家的文學才華和冒險生活致敬。

    The three-night look-alike competition is held at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, where Hemingway often spent time with local and literary friends.

    這場為期3晚的模仿比賽在「懶惰喬酒吧」舉行，海明威經常在那裡與當地朋友和文友共度時光。

    Closely observed by a judging panel of previous winners including 2022’s Jon Auvil, of Dade City, Florida, contestants take turns pontificating and parading across Sloppy Joe’s stage.

    在包括2022年佛州戴德市的瓊‧奧維爾在內的歷屆獲獎者組成的評審團密切觀察下，參賽者輪流在「懶惰喬酒吧」的舞台上高談闊論和炫耀吹噓。

    The contest’s second preliminary round is set for Friday, the 124th anniversary of Hemingway’s July 21 birth, and the 2023 winner is set to be chosen Saturday night.

    這項比賽的第二輪預選定於週五舉行，即7月21日海明威124週年誕辰，2023年獲勝者定於週六晚上選出。

    新聞辭典

    converge：動詞，會合、聚集、趨於一致。例句：The paths all converge at the main gate of the park.（這幾條小路都在公園正門處交會。）

    pontificate：動詞，自以為是地談論。例句：I think it should be illegal for non-parents to pontificate on parenting.（我認為沒有做過父母的人，是沒有資格自以為是地大談為人父母之道的。）

