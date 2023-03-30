中英對照讀新聞》1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K史蒂夫‧賈伯斯穿過的1970年代拖鞋 21萬8000美元賣出

賈伯斯穿過的拖鞋以近22萬美元賣出。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/03/30 05:30

◎孫宇青

The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for $218,750.

史蒂夫‧賈伯斯與他人共同創立蘋果公司的加州房屋已成為歷史景點，而他在這塊土地來回踱步所穿的拖鞋，現在更以21萬8750美元賣出。

The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said. The buyer was not named.

朱力安拍賣公司表示，這雙「經常被穿」、可追溯至1970年代中期的仿麂皮棕色勃肯鞋，創下拖鞋拍賣的最高價紀錄。買家身份成謎。

The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use.

這雙拖鞋的軟木麻質鞋墊，保留著史蒂夫‧賈伯斯穿了多年後留下的腳印。

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.（AP）

賈伯斯1976年在父母位於加州洛薩托斯的房子，與史蒂夫‧渥茲尼亞克共同創辦蘋果公司。賈伯斯在2011年因胰臟癌併發症逝世。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

pace：動詞，踱步。例句：Chloe paced around nervously.（克羅伊緊張地走來走去。）

retain：動詞，保留。例句：Chloe tried to retain her composure.（克羅伊試圖保持鎮靜。）

