中英對照讀新聞》Hare-brained scheme: Man busted for illegal hare trafficking （魯莽的計畫：男子因非法交易野兔而被捕）

2023/03/07 05:30

◎盧永山

A federal judge has sentenced a Massachusetts man to probation for running an illegal trapping operation that captured wild hares in Maine for the purpose of training dogs.

一名聯邦法官判處一名麻州男子緩刑，罪名是他在緬因州從事非法誘捕行動，捕捉野兔來訓練狗。

Jon Rioux, 36, of Attleboro, solicited Maine residents to trap snowshoe hares, court documents show. Undercover investigators offered to trap the hares for money, and Rioux obliged, despite the fact he did not have a license or permit that would have allowed him to possess or transport the animals, prosecutors said.

法庭文件顯示，36歲來自阿特爾伯勒的喬恩‧里奧，慫恿緬因州居民誘捕雪鞋兔。檢察官說，臥底調查人員提出用誘捕野兔來換錢，儘管里奧並沒有允許他擁有或運送這些動物的執照或許可證，但他還是答應了。

The judge in U.S. District Court in Portland sentenced Rioux to one year of probation and fined him $10000. He was also ordered to pay $1,843 in restitution to the state of Maine.

美國波特蘭地區法院的法官判處里奧緩刑1年，並罰款1萬美元，他還被勒令向緬因州支付1843美元的賠償金。

Snowshoe hares are cold-weather dwelling hares that have large back feet and change color from brown to white in the winter. Maine’s legal snowshoe hare hunting season runs from late September to early spring.

雪鞋野兔是一種適應寒冷環境的野兔，牠們的後腳很大，在冬天顏色會從棕色變為白色。緬因州的合法雪鞋野兔狩獵季節從9月下旬持續到早春。

新聞辭典

solicit：動詞，慫恿、徵求、拉客。例句：He’s already solicited their support on health care reform. （他徵求他們支持醫療改革。）

Hare-brained：形容詞，魯莽的。例句：This isn’t the first hare-brained scheme he’s had．（這不是他第一個魯莽的計畫。）

