中英對照讀新聞》$1,600 for ice cream: Bolsonaro credit card bill raises eyebrows 花1600美元買冰淇淋：波索納洛信用卡帳單令人瞠目

巴西前總統波索納洛（法新社檔案照）

2023/02/15 05:30

◎管淑平

More than $21,000 splurged at a modest restaurant － $10,700 spent at a bakery in a single day. The public release Friday of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro’s official credit card expenditures is raising eyebrows in Brazil.

在一家平價餐廳噴了2萬1000多美元—一天內就在一家麵包店花掉1萬700美元。週五公開的前總統雅伊爾‧波索納洛的公務信用卡開支，令巴西人瞠目。

More than 27.6 million reais was charged to the far-right president’s card during his four-year term, according to account statements published Friday on a government website.

根據政府網站週五公布的銀行對帳單，這名極右派總統在4年任內花了超過2760萬巴西幣「雷亞爾」。

Food expenses were among the most astonishing billed items.

最令人瞠目結舌的其中一項開支項目是飲食。

On one visit to a restaurant in Boa Vista in the Amazonian state of Roraima, the presidential card was used to pay a bill of more than $21,000. (AFP)

一次在亞馬遜地區羅賴馬州美景市造訪一家餐館，這張總統信用卡就被用來支付超過一張2萬1000多美元的帳單。（法新社）

新聞辭典

raise eyebrows：片語，令人側目、吃驚，招來不滿。例句：His comments about the war raised eyebrows.（他對這場戰爭的評論令人吃驚。）

splurge：動詞，揮霍。例句：She just splurged on a new dress.（她剛花大錢買了一件新洋裝。）

