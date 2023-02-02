為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail （破金氏世界紀錄 泰國飯店調出最大杯尼格羅尼雞尾酒）

    泰國一家飯店調製出全球最大杯尼格羅尼雞尾酒。（路透檔案照）

    2023/02/02 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record by stirring up the world’s largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink.

    泰國首都一家飯店創下金氏世界紀錄，調製出世界最大杯的義大利苦口飲料尼格羅尼雞尾酒，總量超過630公升（1109品脫）。

    Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients - gin, vermouth, and Campari - into an iced acrylic container which is 1.7m tall and weighing about 400 kg.

    曼谷金普頓馬瀨飯店的調酒師將數十瓶琴酒、苦艾酒和金巴利酒等主要材料，倒入一個1.7公尺高、約400公斤重的冰鎮壓克力容器中。

    The previous record was 504 litres, said Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura, who added that the hotel was required to bottle and distribute the entire concoction within the next couple of months.（Reuters）

    金氏世界紀錄認證官桐村和義（音譯）表示，先前的紀錄是504公升。他也補充道，該飯店必須在接下來數月內將所有雞尾酒裝瓶及分送。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    mixologist：名詞，調酒師。例句：He is not only an architecture engineer, but also a mixologist as a sideline.（他不僅是建築工程師，也以調酒師為副業。）

    concoction：名詞，調製品。例句：The mixologist was asked to make three kinds of concoction in 5 minutes.（調酒師被要求在5分鐘內調出3種調酒。）

