為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique 滅絕40年後 犀牛重回莫三比克

    南非保育人員引導犀牛移動。（路透）

    南非保育人員引導犀牛移動。（路透）

    2023/01/29 05:30

    ◎林雨萱

    Over four decades after they became extinct locally, rhinos are roaming again the wilds of Mozambique, which is bringing the endangered species from South Africa in efforts to breathe new life into its parks and boost local tourism.

    犀牛在莫三比克當地滅絕40年之後，再度於原野上現蹤，從南非引進的這種瀕危物種努力為莫三比克的公園注入新活力，並且促進當地旅遊業。

    A group of rangers captured, sedated and moved black and white rhinos over 1,610 km to Mozambique’s Zinave National Park, which has over 400,000 hectares and more than 2,300 other reintroduced animals.

    一群護林員捕捉黑犀牛與白犀牛並讓牠們服用鎮靜劑後，將牠們送往距離超過1610公里之外的莫三比克齊納維國家公園。這座公園占地超過40萬公頃，還有其他逾2300隻重新被引進的動物。

    "Rhinos are important to the ecosystem, which is one of the reasons why we’re moving them all this distance and doing all this effort to get them there," Kester Vickery, a conservationist who is supervising the rhino translocation told.

    監督運送安置過程的保育員凱斯特．維克里說，「我們之所以會做這麼多努力，將犀牛從大老遠的地方運送過來，是因為犀牛對生態系統很重要」。

    The Peace Parks Foundation conservation group, which is conducting the operation, aims to relocate over 40 rhinos in the next two years to Mozambique.

    和平公園基金會保育團隊主導這項工作，目標是在未來2年內，將40隻以上的犀牛重新安置到莫三比克。

    【新聞辭典】

    extinction：名詞，滅絕。例句：The extinction of the dinosaurs occurred about 65 million years ago.(恐龍的滅絕大約發生在6500萬年前。 )

    endangered： 形容詞，瀕臨滅絕的。例句：Jimmy’s work is to take care of endangerd birds.(吉米的工作是照顧瀕臨絕種的鳥類。)

    sedate： 動詞，給…服用鎮靜劑。例句：He was heavily sedated.(他服用了大量的鎮靜劑。)

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    2023春節專區

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播