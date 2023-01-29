中英對照讀新聞》After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique 滅絕40年後 犀牛重回莫三比克

南非保育人員引導犀牛移動。（路透）

2023/01/29 05:30

◎林雨萱

Over four decades after they became extinct locally, rhinos are roaming again the wilds of Mozambique, which is bringing the endangered species from South Africa in efforts to breathe new life into its parks and boost local tourism.

犀牛在莫三比克當地滅絕40年之後，再度於原野上現蹤，從南非引進的這種瀕危物種努力為莫三比克的公園注入新活力，並且促進當地旅遊業。

A group of rangers captured, sedated and moved black and white rhinos over 1,610 km to Mozambique’s Zinave National Park, which has over 400,000 hectares and more than 2,300 other reintroduced animals.

一群護林員捕捉黑犀牛與白犀牛並讓牠們服用鎮靜劑後，將牠們送往距離超過1610公里之外的莫三比克齊納維國家公園。這座公園占地超過40萬公頃，還有其他逾2300隻重新被引進的動物。

"Rhinos are important to the ecosystem, which is one of the reasons why we’re moving them all this distance and doing all this effort to get them there," Kester Vickery, a conservationist who is supervising the rhino translocation told.

監督運送安置過程的保育員凱斯特．維克里說，「我們之所以會做這麼多努力，將犀牛從大老遠的地方運送過來，是因為犀牛對生態系統很重要」。

The Peace Parks Foundation conservation group, which is conducting the operation, aims to relocate over 40 rhinos in the next two years to Mozambique.

和平公園基金會保育團隊主導這項工作，目標是在未來2年內，將40隻以上的犀牛重新安置到莫三比克。

【新聞辭典】

extinction：名詞，滅絕。例句：The extinction of the dinosaurs occurred about 65 million years ago.(恐龍的滅絕大約發生在6500萬年前。 )

endangered： 形容詞，瀕臨滅絕的。例句：Jimmy’s work is to take care of endangerd birds.(吉米的工作是照顧瀕臨絕種的鳥類。)

sedate： 動詞，給…服用鎮靜劑。例句：He was heavily sedated.(他服用了大量的鎮靜劑。)

