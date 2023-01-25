中英對照讀新聞》 Glass barriers keep Venice’s iconic basilica dry 玻璃圍籬讓威尼斯著名的聖殿保持乾燥

威尼斯聖馬爾谷聖殿外安裝的玻璃圍籬，阻擋上漲的潮水。（美聯社）

Glass barriers keep Venice’s iconic basilica dry

玻璃圍籬讓威尼斯著名的聖殿保持乾燥

◎管淑平

It’s a simple solution, but one that may keep the marble columns and valuable mosaics of Venice’s iconic St. Mark’s Basilica safe from seawater-induced erosion: A set of glass barriers installed around the 900-year-old church has kept its floors dry during frequent high tides.

這是一個簡單的解決方案，但或許可以讓威尼斯著名的聖馬爾谷聖殿大理石柱和珍貴的馬賽克，免於受海水侵蝕之害：在這座900年歷史的教堂周邊，安裝一批玻璃圍籬，讓聖殿地面在漲潮頻繁時保持乾燥。

Even after it evaporates, water leaves behind salt crystals that corrode the marble bases of the columns and the floor mosaics, said Mario Piana, the architect and restoration expert in charge of St. Mark’s.

海水即使蒸發了，仍會留下鹽結晶，腐蝕這些廊柱大理石基座和地板的馬賽克，負責聖馬爾谷聖殿建築和修復的專家馬力歐‧皮耶納說。

Piana said the system could keep out up to 1.10 meters of water in the square, equivalent to a tide of 1.90 meters above sea level. (AP)

皮耶納說，這套系統可阻擋廣場最高1.10公尺的水，相當於高於海平面1.9公尺的潮水。（美聯社）

【新聞辭典】

erosion：名詞，（逐漸）侵蝕、削弱。例句：The sex scandal has led to erosion of the president’s support.（這起性醜聞逐漸削弱總統的支持度。）

keep sb./sth. out：片語，抵擋（某事物或人）進入，勿入。例句：Double-pane windows help keep cold air out.（雙層玻璃窗有助於阻擋冷空氣進入。）

