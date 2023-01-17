中英對照讀新聞》Half of world’s glaciers expected to vanish by 2100: study 研究：全球半數冰川預料將在2100年前消失

一名健行者走在印度戈根德里冰川附近。由於氣候暖化，全球近半數冰川恐在2100年前消失。（法新社）

2023/01/17 05:30

◎魏國金

Half of the Earth’s glaciers, notably smaller ones, are destined to disappear by the end of the century because of climate change, but limiting global warming could save others, according to a new study.

地球上半數冰川，尤其是較小的冰川，因氣候變遷，注定在本世紀結束前消失，但限制全球暖化可能挽救其他冰川，一份新研究顯示。

The study looked at the impact of four scenarios on glaciers, where global mean temperature change is 1.5 degrees Celsius, 2C, 3C and 4C.

該研究檢視4種境況對冰川的衝擊，當中全球平均溫度的變化是攝氏1.5度、2度、3度與4度。

Even if global temperature rise is limited to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels － the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement － the researchers estimated that 49 percent of the world’s glaciers would vanish by the year 2100.

即使將全球溫度的上升限制在高於工業化前水準的攝氏1.5度—巴黎協定最野心勃勃的目標—研究人員估計49％全球冰川將在2100年之前消失。

Global mean temperature is currently estimated to be increasing by 2.7C which would result in a near-complete loss of glaciers in Central Europe, Western Canada and the continental United States and New Zealand.

全球平均溫度目前估計上升攝氏2.7度，這將導致中歐、加拿大西部與美國大陸與紐西蘭的冰山幾乎消失殆盡。

新聞辭典

vanish：動詞，消失、絕跡。例句：The beautiful dream vanished into thin air.（美夢化為泡影。）

mean：名詞，平均數。例句：His score is ten points above the mean.（他的分數高出平均10分。）

