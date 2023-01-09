中英對照讀新聞》Russia’s mobilised troops entitled to free sperm freezing 俄羅斯動員的部隊可免費儲精

俄國官方將提供預算，讓準備開往烏克蘭前線的俄軍士兵免費冷凍精子，做為從軍福利之一。圖為俄羅斯國防部上月公布俄軍在白俄羅斯境內演習的畫面。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/01/09 05:30

◎陳成良

Russian troops who have been part of a mobilisation drive for military operations in Ukraine will have the right to get their sperm frozen for free in cryobanks, the state TASS agency reported on Wednesday.

國營塔斯社週三報導，參加烏克蘭軍事行動動員活動的俄軍，將有權在冷凍庫中免費冷凍精子。



Citing Igor Trunov, president of the Russian Union of Lawyers, TASS reported that the Health Ministry responded to his appeal for budgetary assistance with the plan.

塔斯社援引俄羅斯律師聯盟主席特魯諾夫（Igor Trunov）的話說，衛生部回應他的訴求，為這項計畫提供預算援助。

The ministry “determined the possibility of financial support from the federal budget for free conservation and storage of germ cells (spermatozoa) for citizens mobilized to participate in the special military operation for 2022-2024”, Trunov was quoted as saying.

報導引述特魯諾夫說法，衛生部「確定了從聯邦預算中提供財政支持的可能性，為動員參加2022到2024年特別軍事行動的公民免費保存和儲存生殖細胞（精子）。」

Families can also use the stored biomaterial free of charge if their compulsory medical insurance indicates they can do so. （Reuters）

若強制醫療保險許可，（精主）家屬也可以免費使用這種儲存的生物材料。（路透）

新聞辭典

be entitled to：片語，給予權利，使有資格。例句：You are not entitled to sit here. （你沒有資格坐在這裡。）

cryobank：名詞，精子庫；精液冷庫（亦作cryo-bank，一種利用冷藏技術保存精液的精子庫）。

compulsory︰必須做的、義務的。例句︰Attendance at these lectures is not compulsory.（這些課不一定要到場。）

