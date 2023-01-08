為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Butterfly ‘tails’ might be part of an escape tactic蝴蝶的「尾巴」是逃跑策略的一部分

    鳳蝶翅膀末端的尾巴形延伸部分，有助於轉移鳥類對蝴蝶頭部和腹部的注意力。〈美聯社檔案照〉

    

    2023/01/08 05:30

    ◎林雨萱

    Tail-like extensions on some butterfly wings may be more than just stylish.

    有些蝴蝶翅膀末端像尾巴的延長部分可能不只是時髦。

    These break-away parts may help them survive attacks by hungry predators, new data suggest.

    新的資料指出，這些斷裂部分可以幫助牠們在遭到飢餓掠食者攻擊時存活下來。

    Birds are known to attack eyespots or head-shaped patterns on butterfly wings.

    目前已知鳥類會攻擊蝴蝶翅膀上的眼狀斑點或是頭形圖樣。

    Because the tails tear off easily, attacked butterflies often can escape and fly away.

    因為翅膀尾端容易脫落，被攻擊的蝴蝶通常能夠逃跑飛走。

    Those tails distract birds away from the prey’s most vulnerable body parts.

    那些尾巴可以分散鳥類對獵物最脆弱身體部位的注意力。

    These eye-catching “tails” may have evolved as a decoy to keep hungry birds from grabbing a butterfly’s head or abdomen, scientists say.

    科學家表示，這些吸引目光的尾巴可能已經逐步演化成誘餌，防止飢餓的鳥類抓住蝴蝶的頭部或腹部。

    The tails of some moths can interfere with the echolocation tactics of hungry bats.

    部分飛蛾的尾巴可以干擾飢餓蝙蝠的回聲定位戰術。

    新聞辭典

    tactic：名詞，策略、戰術。例句：It’s time to change marketing tactics.（是時候該改變行銷策略了。）

    predator：名詞，捕食性動物。例句：The animal has lots of natural predators.（這種動物有很多天敵。）

    be known to：動詞片語，眾所皆知。例句：He is known to commit terrible crimes.（眾所皆知他作盡壞事。）

