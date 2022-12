中英對照讀新聞》New Zealand property owner stands out with “buy my house, get free Tesla”offer 與眾不同 紐西蘭屋主喊出「買房子送特斯拉」條件

紐西蘭1名屋主打出買房送特斯拉的噱頭。圖為特斯拉Model Y電動車。(路透檔案照)

2022/12/29 05:30

◎孫宇青

A New Zealand property owner is hoping to stand out from other sellers by offering a free Tesla to the person who buys their home.

紐西蘭1名屋主準備為買下其房屋的人免費提供1輛特斯拉電動汽車,希望這麼做可以令他有別於其他賣家。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The house - a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property - has reportedly been on the market for weeks. The owner has thrown in the offer of a new car to try to sweeten the $1.8m deal.

據報導,這間7房5衛的房子已待售數週。賣家拋出送新車的提議,試圖讓180萬美元(約565萬台幣)的售價看起來更有甜頭。

New Zealand house prices have seen their biggest drop in 30 years and were down 10.9% in October - their 11th consecutive month of falling.

紐西蘭房價出現30年來最大降幅,10月跌價更達10.9%,已是連續11個月下滑。

"Rising mortgage rates continue to weigh on house prices and sale activity," said Kiwibank economists.

克威銀行經濟學家指出:「貸款利率攀高持續壓抑房價和買賣活動。」

After purchasing the property, the new owner would get to pick the car’s color - the Tesla Model Y has five options - and it will then be ordered and shipped straight from the manufacturer.

在買下房屋後,新屋主還得從特斯拉Model Y型號的5種顏色中挑出1種,製造商接獲訂單後就會直接把車送上門。

新聞辭典

stand out:慣用片語,顯眼、出眾。例句:Of all the applicants, Brenda stood out as the best one.(在所有申請人中,布蘭達顯然是最佳人選。)

on the market:慣用片語,待售;上市。例句:Bennett will put his house on the market next week.(班奈特下週會出售他的房子。)

sweeten:動詞,使變甜;使更誘人。例句:Baylor added in an apple to sweeten the curry.(貝勒在咖哩中加入1顆蘋果,使滋味更甜。)

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法