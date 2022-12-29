中英對照讀新聞》New Zealand property owner stands out with “buy my house, get free Tesla”offer 與眾不同 紐西蘭屋主喊出「買房子送特斯拉」條件

紐西蘭1名屋主打出買房送特斯拉的噱頭。圖為特斯拉Model Y電動車。（路透檔案照）

2022/12/29 05:30

◎孫宇青

A New Zealand property owner is hoping to stand out from other sellers by offering a free Tesla to the person who buys their home.

紐西蘭1名屋主準備為買下其房屋的人免費提供1輛特斯拉電動汽車，希望這麼做可以令他有別於其他賣家。

The house - a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property - has reportedly been on the market for weeks. The owner has thrown in the offer of a new car to try to sweeten the $1.8m deal.

據報導，這間7房5衛的房子已待售數週。賣家拋出送新車的提議，試圖讓180萬美元（約565萬台幣）的售價看起來更有甜頭。

New Zealand house prices have seen their biggest drop in 30 years and were down 10.9% in October - their 11th consecutive month of falling.

紐西蘭房價出現30年來最大降幅，10月跌價更達10.9％，已是連續11個月下滑。

"Rising mortgage rates continue to weigh on house prices and sale activity," said Kiwibank economists.

克威銀行經濟學家指出：「貸款利率攀高持續壓抑房價和買賣活動。」

After purchasing the property, the new owner would get to pick the car’s color - the Tesla Model Y has five options - and it will then be ordered and shipped straight from the manufacturer.

在買下房屋後，新屋主還得從特斯拉Model Y型號的5種顏色中挑出1種，製造商接獲訂單後就會直接把車送上門。

新聞辭典

stand out：慣用片語，顯眼、出眾。例句：Of all the applicants, Brenda stood out as the best one.（在所有申請人中，布蘭達顯然是最佳人選。）

on the market：慣用片語，待售；上市。例句：Bennett will put his house on the market next week.（班奈特下週會出售他的房子。）

sweeten：動詞，使變甜；使更誘人。例句：Baylor added in an apple to sweeten the curry.（貝勒在咖哩中加入1顆蘋果，使滋味更甜。）

