中英對照讀新聞》Narita Airport branching out as COVID stalls air travel demand武肺拖累航空旅行需求 成田機場另闢蹊徑

2022/12/23 05:30

2022/12/23 05:30

◎張沛元

Tours of off-limits areas, wedding photos and a specialty craft beer are some ways in which Narita Airport, a key gateway to Japan, is trying to deal with sluggish demand for international flights.

參訪禁區、拍婚紗照，以及精釀啤酒特產，都是日本一大主要門戶成田機場試圖解決國際線需求疲軟的因應之道。

The operating company expects people who have refrained from traveling overseas during the novel coronavirus pandemic to forge connections with the airport in other ways than through flights.

（成田機場）營運公司期待，在武漢肺炎疫情大流行期間避免出國的民眾，以搭機飛行以外的方式與該機場有所聯繫。

One morning in May, 36 people got off a double-decker bus on Runway A, the longest in the nation at 4,000 meters, at around 4:30 a.m.

今年5月某日清晨約4時30分，1輛雙層巴士上的36名乘客，在4千公尺長的全日本最長跑道的成田機場A跑道下車。

Tour participants walked 500 meters down the runway, which was lit up with aeronautical lights. Some posed for photos by lying down on the strip.

這群團客在亮著航空燈的跑道上走了500公尺，有些人還躺在跑道上擺姿勢拍照。

The first flight of the day landed just past 6 a.m., and the visitors watched by the side of the runway as airplanes landed and took off.

當天的頭一班航班在早上6點剛過降落，而且這群訪客便在跑道旁看著飛機起降。

新聞辭典

branch out：片語，涉足（尤指新工作）；擴展（業務）。例句：The designer specialized in kids clothes is branching out into wedding gowns.（這名過去專門打造童裝的服裝設計師已將創意觸角伸向婚紗。）

sluggish：形容詞，遲緩的，懶惰的。

refrain from (doing something)：片語：避免；忍住；節制。例句：Please refrain from talking in the elevator.（電梯內請勿交談）

