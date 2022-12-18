中英對照讀新聞》’Climate criminal’: Celebrities rapped over jet use「氣候罪犯」：名人被嚴厲批評過度使用噴射機

美國流行音樂歌手泰勒絲被批頻繁使用噴射機，製造過多碳排放量。〈美聯社檔案照〉

2022/12/18 05:30

◎林雨萱

From a 14-minute flight by Drake’s private plane to Taylor Swift’s carbon footprint, celebrities are struggling to shake off a firestorm over their jet emissions amid the climate crisis.

從德瑞克一趟14分鐘的私人飛機旅行到泰勒絲的碳足跡，名人們正努力擺脫在氣候危機中他們的噴射機排放量帶來的風暴。

Fury erupted in July when reality star Kylie Jenner shared a picture to her 364 million Instagram users of her and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, in front of two jets with the caption: "you wanna take mine or yours?"

真人秀明星凱莉．珍娜7月與Instagram 3億6400萬用戶分享一張她和搭檔饒舌歌手崔維斯．史考特站在兩台噴射機前面的照片，圖說寫著，「你想要搭我的還是你的？」，引爆眾怒。

Critics on social media swiftly attacked Jenner, calling her a "climate criminal".

社群媒體上的批評者迅速攻擊珍娜，稱她「氣候罪犯」。

Then British sustainability marketing firm Yard named and shamed the "worst private jet CO2 emission offenders" among celebrities.

接著英國永續行銷公司雅德列舉了社會名流中「最糟糕的私人飛機二氧化碳排放罪犯」，使他們蒙羞。

Normally used to topping music charts, US pop star Taylor Swift headlined the unenviable list, prompting a torrent of social media outrage, memes and jokes that she was using her jet to pick up food.

過去通常在音樂排行榜名列前茅的美國流行音樂明星泰勒絲成為這份不值得稱羨的清單頭條，她之前使用噴射機取餐，在社群媒體上引發連續不斷的憤慨、迷因和玩笑。

新聞辭典

rap：動詞，嚴厲批評。例句：Protesters rapped the officials.（抗議人士嚴厲批評官員。）

firestorm：名詞，風暴。例句：The parents’ behavior set off a firestorm of criticism. （這對夫妻的行為引發一場輿論風暴。）

offender：名詞，犯罪者、違規者。例句：The therapists make every effort to get close to young offenders.（治療師盡一切努力親近青少年犯罪者。）

