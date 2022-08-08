為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds研究發現，經常小睡與高血壓和中風有關

    一項大規模新研究發現，經常小睡的人患高血壓和中風的風險更高。圖中人物與新聞事件無關。（資料照）

    2022/08/08 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    People who often nap have a greater chance of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke, a large new study has found.

    一項大規模新研究發現，經常小睡的人患高血壓和中風的風險更高。

    Study participants who typically napped during the day were 12% more likely to develop high blood pressure over time and were 24% more likely to have a stroke compared with people who never napped.

    與從不小睡的人相比，白天經常小睡的人隨著時間的推移，患高血壓的可能性增加12%，中風的可能性增加24%。

    If the person was younger than age 60, napping most days raised the risk of developing high blood pressure by 20% compared with people who never or rarely nap, according to the study published Monday in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.

    週一發表在美國心臟協會《高血壓》期刊上的一項研究稱，在60歲以下人群中，經常小睡者患高血壓的風險，比從不小睡或很少小睡的人增加20%。

    The results held true even after researchers excluded people at high risk for hypertension, such as those with type 2 diabetes, existing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep disorders and who did night-shift work.

    即使研究人員排除了高血壓高危人群，如患2型糖尿病、高血壓、高膽固醇、睡眠障礙和夜班工作的人群，研究結論仍然成立。

    新聞辭典

    Over time ：副詞片語，隨著時間；漸漸地。例句：Like weather, climate also changes over time.（跟天氣一樣，氣候也會隨著時間而改變。）

    hold true：片語，保持有效；仍是真的。例句：heir arguments were valid a hundred years ago and they still hold true today.（100年前他們的論點令人信服，今天也仍然適用。）

