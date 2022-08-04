中英對照讀新聞》In Rio, rescue dog watches out for his rescuer （在里約，搜救犬緊緊跟隨拯救他的警員）

奧利維拉下士是一隻深受愛戴的搜救犬。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/08/04 05:30

◎孫宇青

In Rio de Janeiro, one rescue dog has turned local mascot and budding online influencer after joining his rescuer’s ranks.

在里約熱內盧，一隻搜救犬在成為拯救他的警察的一份子後，已變成地方的吉祥物和新進網紅。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Corporal Oliveira, a dog with short brown hair thought to be around four years old, turned up one morning in 2019 at a police station on Rio’s Governador Island, injured and weak.

奧利維拉下士是隻有著棕色短毛的狗狗，年齡約4歲。牠在2019年的一個早晨，出現在里約戈韋納多島一間警察局外，當時身上有傷且虛弱。

"I gave him food, water. It took a while for him to get used to me," said Cpl. Cristiano Oliveira. But within a few days, Corporal Oliveira - the furry animal - started following his new master around the precinct.

克里斯提亞諾．奧利維拉下士說：「我給了牠食物和飲水，牠花了一陣子才習慣我。」幾天後，這隻毛茸茸的狗狗奧利維拉下士，開始跟著牠的新主人巡邏轄區。

Corporal Oliveira has his own Instagram profile with more than 45,000 followers, always hungry for more photos and videos of their mascot in his trademark police uniform, standing on top of police vehicles and motorcycles.

狗狗奧利維拉下士有自己的Instagram帳號，追蹤者超過4萬5000人，且這些粉絲總是熱切期待看到這隻吉祥物的更多照片，包括穿著標誌性的警察制服站在警車和摩托車上。

He even has a miniature toy firearm.（AP）

牠甚至配戴迷你版的玩具手槍。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

budding：形容詞，嶄露頭角的。例句：She was already a budding genius while still as a backing singer.（她還在當和聲時，就是個嶄露頭角的天才。）

online influencer：指「在網路上有影響力的人」，亦即「網紅」。

precinct：名詞，區域；轄區。例句：The street will be transformed into a walking precinct.（這條街會被改成步行區。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法