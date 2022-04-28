中英對照讀新聞》German wildlife park renames Putin the pig （德國野生動物園為一隻叫普廷的豬重新命名）

德國一隻叫做「普廷」的野豬獲得新名字。（路透）

2022/04/28 05:30

◎孫宇青

An animal park in Bavaria that had named one of its wild boars Putin due to its Russian genetic heritage held a ceremony to rechristen the hairy hog with a German name following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

在俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭後，巴伐利亞邦一間動物園舉行儀式，為一隻有著俄國基因而被叫做普廷的毛茸茸野豬，重新取一個德國名字。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Eckard Mickish, operator of the park, said he named the boar after Russian President Vladimir Putin three years ago upon its arrival. At nearly 200 kg, the hog weighed around three times as much as those typically found in Germany.

動物園負責人艾卡德‧密奇許說，在這隻野豬3年前入園時，他以俄國總統普廷的名字為牠命名。牠體重近200公斤，是德國常見野豬的約3倍。

But lately whenever Mickish had to do a roll call of the boar for visitors, a shiver went down his spine when mentioning Putin. He also worried how Ukrainian visitors would feel.

但近來當密奇許必須為遊客逐一介紹野豬而提到普廷時，他感到背脊發涼。烏克蘭遊客的感受也令他掛慮。

He soon came to the conclusion that no pig deserved this name so the park announced on social media a search for a new name. About 2,700 suggestions poured in, and Eberhofer - the name of a policeman from a popular Bavarian book series - won the vote.（Reuters）

他很快就決定，沒有任何豬應該被叫做這個名字，因此園方在社群媒體公開徵求新名字。約2700則建議蜂擁而入，而艾伯霍弗—巴伐利亞一本暢銷書裡面一名警察的名字—雀屏中選。（路透）

新聞辭典

christen：動詞，施洗禮、取教名。Rechristen即重新命名。例句：He was christened John.（他受洗時取名為約翰。）

Do a roll call：慣用語，點名。例句：He did not make it before the teacher started to do a roll call.（他沒在老師點名前趕到。）

shiver：動詞或名詞，打顫。例句：A sudden phone ring gave me the shivers.（突如其來的電話鈴響讓我不寒而慄。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法