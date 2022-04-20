中英對照讀新聞》Tokyo schools drop controversial dress code on hair and underwear color 東京學校廢除受爭議的頭髮和內衣顏色服儀規定

東京銀座街頭等公車的學生。（法新社檔案照）

2022/04/20 05:30

◎管淑平

For decades, being a student in Tokyo meant you had to look a certain way. Under the public school system’s dress code, all students had to dye their hair black, certain hairstyles were prohibited and even their underwear had to be a designated color.

數十年來，在東京當一名學生，意味著你得有特定的模樣。根據公立學校的服儀規定，所有學生都得將他們的頭髮染成黑色，禁止留特定髮型，甚至連他們的內衣都有指定的顏色。

請繼續往下閱讀...

But these rules, which have recently come under scrutiny and been criticized as outdated, will now be abolished, the city’s authorities announced this week.

但該市主管機關本週宣布，這些近來受到檢視且被批評過時的規定，現在要被廢除了。

A total of five rules will be dropped by nearly 200 public schools across the Japanese capital.

這個日本首善之區將近200所公立學校，總計將廢除5項規定。

The policy changes go into effect at the start of the new academic year on April 1. The move came after Tokyo’s board of education conducted a survey last year that asked schools, students and parents about their views on the policies.

這項政策改變將在4月1日新學年開始時生效。此舉是東京教育局去年一項調查訪問學校、學生和家長對這些服儀政策的意見後所做的決定。

新聞辭典

drop：動詞，放棄，排除，猝死。例句：The player dropped dead on the court.（這名選手在球場上猝死。）

dress code：名詞，衣著規定。例句：The golf club has strict dress codes.（這家高爾夫球俱樂部有嚴格的服裝規定）

designated：形容詞，指定的，新任命的。例句：According to the succession plan, he is the designated successor.（根據接班計畫，他是指定的繼任者。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法