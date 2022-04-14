中英對照讀新聞》’You’ve won your weight in oysters!’ - note in shells stops thieves（「你已贏得和你體重相當的生蠔！」 殼內放紙條阻偷竊）

法國農夫在生蠔殼內藏紙條，藉此追蹤生蠔竊賊。（路透資料照）

2022/04/14 05:30

◎孫宇青

When thieves stole three tonnes of oysters from French 60-year-old shellfish farmer Christophe Guinot, he came up with a solution: planting secret notes inside oyster shells to help police track down the thieves.

在被小偷竊取3噸生蠔後，60歲的法國貝類養殖業者克里斯多福．朱諾特想出一個解決方案：在生蠔殼內放入秘密紙條，幫助警察追蹤竊賊。

The oysters are reared in cages, attached by wires to a metal frame that stops them drifting away. Thieves take a boat out to the cages and pluck them from the water.

生蠔被養在籠具內，籠具以線綁在金屬框架上，避免漂走。小偷會乘船到籠具，把籠具從水中拔走。

Guinot takes an empty oyster shell, insert a tiny rolled-up note, glue the shell back together and drop it into the cage. The note tells whoever opens the shell that they have won their own weight in oysters, and invites them to call to claim their prize.

於是朱諾特取來空的生蠔殼，放入一小張捲起來的紙條，再用膠水黏合放回籠內。紙條告訴打開的人，他們贏得和自己體重相當的生蠔，邀請他們致電領獎。

Anyone claiming their prize could be asked where they bought the oysters, and if it was not from somewhere that Guinot supplies, he could set the police on the trail of the thieves.（Reuters）

領獎的人會被詢問是在哪裡買生蠔，一旦不是從朱諾特供應的廠商購入，他就會報警提供竊賊線索。（路透）

新聞辭典

shellfish：名詞，甲殼類水生動物。例句：Shrimps, lobsters and crabs are all shellfish.（蝦、龍蝦和螃蟹都是甲殼類水生動物。）

rear：動詞，養育、飼養。例句：The lady rears six dogs.（這位女士養了6隻狗。）

pluck：動詞，採、摘、拔。例句：He plucked the key out of my hand and ran away.（他從我手裡搶走鑰匙後跑走了。）

