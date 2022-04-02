中英對照讀新聞》 Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas 希拉蕊．柯林頓將在阿肯色州為《魔法黑森林》獻聲

美國前國務卿希拉蕊本月將在昔日故鄉阿肯色州為奇幻歌舞片《魔法黑森林》獻聲。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/04/02 05:30

◎周虹汶

Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced on Monday.

阿肯色劇碼戲院週一宣布，希拉蕊．柯林頓將在她昔日故鄉阿肯色州於史蒂芬．桑坦監製的《魔法黑森林》幕後出演「巨人」一角。

“Real news, and I’m really excited! Check out the production if you’re in Little Rock,” Clinton tweeted and her spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press. Clinton was the first lady of Arkansas before she was the first lady of the United States, a senator representing New York, secretary of state and then presidential candidate.

「貨真價實的新聞，而且我真的興奮！去看看這部上映戲碼，如果你在小岩城。」柯林頓推文道，她的發言人也向美聯社證實。在成為美國第一夫人、紐約州參議員、國務卿、總統候選人以前，柯林頓曾是阿肯色州第一夫人。

The “Into The Woods” Giant is the vengeful widow of the giant who Jack killed after climbing the beanstalk. The Giant does not appear on stage, and the voice part is usually prerecorded.

《魔法黑森林》的「巨人」是「傑克」攀爬豆莖後殺死的巨人之復仇遺孀。這個「巨人」未現身舞台，該聲部通常預錄。

The show runs April 19 to May 15. （AP）

表演4月19上映到5月15日。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

offstage ：形容詞，指舞台內部的、幕後的、現實生活的；副詞，指在舞台下、私生活裡。例句：His manner offstage, like his manner on, is somewhat impolite.（他台下和台上的舉止如出一轍，都有些無禮。）

onetime：形容詞，指從前的、一度的、過去的；副詞，指從前、一度。例句：I asked my onetime classmates for help.（我找昔日同窗幫忙。）

check out：片語動詞，指結帳離開、檢查、通過能力測試、看看、試試。例句：This trainee checked out all right.（這名受訓人員皆符合要求。）

