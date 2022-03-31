為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Florida company offers 2 free homes as worker incentive （佛州公司免費提供2棟房屋作為員工福利）

    佛州一家公司免費提供兩棟房屋當作員工福利。示意圖。（美聯社資料照）

    2022/03/31 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    While many companies are offering bonuses or higher pay as a way to lure and keep workers, a Florida business is offering a drawing for two brand new and mortgage-free houses.

    很多公司會提供獎金或更高的薪水，來吸引及留住員工，佛州1家企業卻選擇提供2棟全新、免付貸款的房屋，讓員工抽籤。

    Mechanical One, which provides air conditioning and plumbing for new developments, is planning to hold the drawing in December, said president and CEO Jason James.

    專營新建案空調和管線工程的Mechanical One總裁兼執行長傑森．詹姆斯表示，抽籤儀式預計12月舉辦。

    The company has bought two lots for the three-bedroom, two-bath homes and has set aside a $500,000 budget for the project.

    該公司已購入2塊地，可分別打造3房、2衛浴的房屋，並已為該計畫籌備50萬美元。

    James said he thought about other incentives, such as giving away a car or a vacation. But then he decided he wanted his employees to be able to enjoy their own homes. "Many of our employees own a home already, but a lot of them rent."

    詹姆斯說，他也想過其他獎勵方式，包括送汽車或休假，但他又希望員工可以擁有自己的家，「我們很多員工已有房產，但還有很多人在租屋。」

    To qualify for the drawing, employees must be with the company for a full year and take a financial literacy class, paid for by the company. They also must perform 20 hours of community service at a nonprofit of the employee’s choosing.（AP）

    若要符合抽籤資格，員工必須入職滿1年，參加公司付費的金融課程，並自行選擇去1家非營利機構服務滿20小時。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    lot：名詞，一塊地、場地。例句：This is a private parking lot.（這裡是私人停車場。）

    set aside：動詞片語，留出、撥出。例句：It is necessary to set aside an emergency fund.（撥出一筆緊急備用金是必要的。）

    literacy：名詞，讀寫能力；（某方面的）知識。例句：Computer literacy is essential nowadays.（電腦知識現今是不可或缺的。）

