中英對照讀新聞》Kansas woman wins traditional pancake race against England 堪薩斯州女子在傳統鬆餅賽贏了英格蘭

訂每年「懺悔星期二」開跑的「2022年國際鬆餅賽」今年如期展開，圖為英國賽事「奧爾尼鬆餅賽」參賽者1日起跑前合影。（路透）

2022/03/05 05:30

◎周虹汶

A woman from Liberal, Kansas, is this year’s champion of the traditional Pancake Day Race against women in Olney, England.

一名來自堪薩斯州利伯勒爾的女性，在傳統「鬆餅日大賽」力抗英格蘭奧爾尼女子組，是今年的冠軍。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Whitney Hay won the U.S. leg of the race in Liberal on Tuesday with a time of 1:07. That beat Katie Godof of Olney, England, who ran her race in 1:10.

惠特尼．海伊週二以1分7秒的時間，在利伯勒爾舉行的美國賽程中獲勝。這擊敗了英格蘭奧爾尼的凱蒂．戈多夫，她以1分10秒完賽。

The race returned after a hiatus in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

這場比賽在2021年因武漢肺炎大流行喊卡之後重新回歸。

Contestants must carry a pancake in a frying pan and flip it at the beginning and end of the 380-meter race. The event began in Olney in the 15th century. In 1950, Liberal challenged Olney to an international competition. （AP）

參賽者必須帶著平底鍋裝著的鬆餅，並於380公尺長賽事起點和終點快速翻面。這個比賽15世紀發跡於奧爾尼。1950年，利伯勒爾要求透過國際競賽一較高下。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

leg of the race：名詞，指旅途或賽事的一段。例句：He took the lead in the last leg of the race.（他在最後一段賽程領先。）

hiatus：名詞，指裂縫、空隙、短暫的中斷、文件中脫漏的部分。例句：After a one-year hiatus, she resumed her teaching career.（中斷了一年後，她重拾教學生涯。）

challenge：名詞，指挑戰、質疑、異議、盤問、有挑戰性；動詞，指挑戰、提出異議、懷疑、要求、反對、盤問。例句：The event challenges an explanation.（那起事件需要個解釋。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法