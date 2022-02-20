中英對照讀新聞》In Peru, dogs ’marry’ on Valentine’s Day秘魯狗兒在情人節「結婚」

情人節當天在秘魯首都利馬參加婚禮的狗兒。（路透）

2022/02/20 05:30

◎周虹汶

Cynthia Ceballos’ celebration of Valentine’s Day in Peru’s capital Lima was not about her own love life: it was about the marriage of two of her small fluffy white dogs.

辛希雅．塞巴洛斯在秘魯首都利馬的情人節慶祝活動與她自己的愛情生活無關：而是她的兩隻毛茸茸的小白狗結為連理。

Dressed in Andean-inspired clothing, Ceballos’ dogs were the winners of Lima’s MatriCan - a play on the Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog" - a local competition that celebrates Valentine’s Day by dressing dogs as if they were about to get married.

穿著安地斯衣著，塞巴洛斯的狗兒是利馬的MatriCan比賽贏家，MatriCan是西班牙文「婚禮」和「狗」的雙關語。這場慶祝情人節的地方競賽是以彷彿狗兒就要結婚的方式來打扮狗兒。

Mass weddings are common in Peru, especially on Valentine’s Day. It is a way for Peruvians who cannot afford a wedding of their own to celebrate and also ensure their union is legally recognized. Mass dog weddings are just a twist on the tradition.

集體婚禮在秘魯很常見，特別是在情人節。它是負擔不起自己婚禮的秘魯人慶祝的一種方式，同時確保他們的結合受到法律承認。集體狗兒婚禮只是這個傳統的一個轉折。

The owners helped their dogs sign their marriage papers, by lifting their paws and pressing them on paper. In the end, the dogs and the owners all took a picture together.

飼主透過舉起狗兒爪子並按在紙上的方式，協助牠們簽署結婚證書。最後，狗兒和飼主們全部一起合照。

新聞辭典

mass wedding：集體婚禮，亦稱 collective wedding。例句：A collective wedding or mass wedding is a marriage ceremony in which several couples are married at the same time.（集體婚禮是指數對伴侶同時結婚的婚姻儀式。）

fluffy：形容詞，毛茸茸的、蓬鬆的、鬆軟的。例句：Mix the butter and sugar until fluffy.（將奶油和糖混合至蓬鬆）

play：名詞，雙關語（pun）、俏皮話、笑話、玩耍。例句：A pun is a joke that makes a play on words.（雙關語是一個玩弄文字的笑話）

