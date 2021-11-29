中英對照讀新聞》Israeli startup serves up plant-based whole cuts of beef以色列新創公司推出整塊植物性牛肉

以色列新創公司Redefine Meat宣布拓展歐洲業務版圖，盼明年底前他們的產品能打入歐洲數以千計的餐廳，並首度推出整塊植物性人造肉。（路透）

Israeli startup Redefine Meat on Tuesday expanded operations into Europe where it hopes to reach thousands of restaurants by the end of next year and served for the first time its plant-based whole cuts of alternative meat.

以色列新創公司Redefine Meat週二拓展業務版圖，盼明年底前其產品能打入歐洲數以千計的餐廳，並首度推以植物為基礎的整塊替代性肉類。

The 3D-printed beef substitute was rolled out in Israel, as well as Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. A mix of soy and pea protein, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat, it mimics flank steak, which is also known as bavette.

這種3D列印的牛肉替代品在以色列、德國、荷蘭和英國推出，融合黃豆、豌豆蛋白、鷹嘴豆、甜菜根、營養酵母與椰子油而製成，它模仿又名「bavette」的側腹牛排（flank steak）。

The company, which until now worked with about 150 restaurants in Israel, said the whole cuts will broaden the appeal of alternative meat products that have mostly been limited to ground-beef dishes, including hamburgers and sausages.

該公司表示，現階段人造肉製品多半僅用於牛絞肉料理，包括漢堡及香腸等，而整塊人造肉將擴大替代性肉製品的吸引力。該公司目前與以色列約150家餐廳合作。

新聞辭典

startup：名詞，新創立的公司。例句：A more established company might be safer, but startups are more dynamic.（一個較為成熟的公司或許較有工作保障，但新創公司較有活力。）

mimic：動詞，模仿、擬態。例句：Some animals mimic objects in their environment.（有些動物模擬其周遭物體的樣態。）

