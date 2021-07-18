中英對照讀新聞》Biden’s right-to-repair order is good news for people who always break their phones-總是弄壞手機的人們 拜登的維修權命令是個好消息

美國拜登政府將發布新的行政命令，賦予民眾維修權。圖為曳引機示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2021/07/18 05:30

■黃靖媗

After years of petitions and proposals, momentum is building in government to give consumers broader rights to repair products they own ranging from farm tractors to mobile phones.

在多年的請願與提案後，政府正在推動給予消費者更大的權利去維修他們擁有的產品，範疇從農場的曳引機到手機。

The right-to-repair issue has brought farmers in league with electronic and computer enthusiasts, who for years have groused at the thought that they merely licensed software, didn’t own it, and weren’t able to modify it to their liking.

維修權問題讓農民與電子產品及電腦的愛好者結盟，他們多年來一直抱怨自己只獲授權使用軟體，並未擁有它，也無法根據自身喜好調整它。

In a press briefing yesterday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will issue an executive order directing the US Department of Agriculture to issue rules that "give farmers the right to repair their own equipment how they like."

在昨天的新聞發布會中，白宮新聞秘書珍．莎琪表示，拜登總統將發布一項行政命令，指示美國農業部發布規定，「賦予農民權利，隨他們的喜好修復自己擁有的設備」。

Biden will urge the Federal Trade Commission to press computer and electronics manufacturers and defense contractors to offer additional leeway in how their devices are repaired.

拜登還將敦促聯邦貿易委員會施壓電腦、電子產品製造商與國防承包商，在如何修復他們的裝置上提供更多餘地。

新聞辭典

repair：動詞，維修、修補。例句：You can try to repair your phone’s screen by yourself.（你可以試著自己修理你的手機螢幕。）

in league with：片語，與…結合，與…勾結。

leeway：名詞，餘地、餘裕。例句：The government is considering the possibility of giving some leeway to individuals who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.（政府正在考慮給予已經接種2劑武肺疫苗者一些餘裕的可能性。）

