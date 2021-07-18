為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Biden’s right-to-repair order is good news for people who always break their phones-總是弄壞手機的人們 拜登的維修權命令是個好消息

    美國拜登政府將發布新的行政命令，賦予民眾維修權。圖為曳引機示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

    美國拜登政府將發布新的行政命令，賦予民眾維修權。圖為曳引機示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

    2021/07/18 05:30

    ■黃靖媗

    After years of petitions and proposals, momentum is building in government to give consumers broader rights to repair products they own ranging from farm tractors to mobile phones.

    在多年的請願與提案後，政府正在推動給予消費者更大的權利去維修他們擁有的產品，範疇從農場的曳引機到手機。

    The right-to-repair issue has brought farmers in league with electronic and computer enthusiasts, who for years have groused at the thought that they merely licensed software, didn’t own it, and weren’t able to modify it to their liking.

    維修權問題讓農民與電子產品及電腦的愛好者結盟，他們多年來一直抱怨自己只獲授權使用軟體，並未擁有它，也無法根據自身喜好調整它。

    In a press briefing yesterday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will issue an executive order directing the US Department of Agriculture to issue rules that "give farmers the right to repair their own equipment how they like."

    在昨天的新聞發布會中，白宮新聞秘書珍．莎琪表示，拜登總統將發布一項行政命令，指示美國農業部發布規定，「賦予農民權利，隨他們的喜好修復自己擁有的設備」。

    Biden will urge the Federal Trade Commission to press computer and electronics manufacturers and defense contractors to offer additional leeway in how their devices are repaired.

    拜登還將敦促聯邦貿易委員會施壓電腦、電子產品製造商與國防承包商，在如何修復他們的裝置上提供更多餘地。

    新聞辭典

    repair：動詞，維修、修補。例句：You can try to repair your phone’s screen by yourself.（你可以試著自己修理你的手機螢幕。）

    in league with：片語，與…結合，與…勾結。

    leeway：名詞，餘地、餘裕。例句：The government is considering the possibility of giving some leeway to individuals who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.（政府正在考慮給予已經接種2劑武肺疫苗者一些餘裕的可能性。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    新聞360》對抗中國準備「硬幹」 學者：美國正在做一件大事
    2021/07/17 11:00

    新聞360》對抗中國準備「硬幹」 學者：美國正在做一件大事 影片

    香港中聯辦7副主任「助北京打壓民主」 美財政部制裁
    2021/07/17 06:31

    香港中聯辦7副主任「助北京打壓民主」 美財政部制裁

    12歲以下兒童接種武肺疫苗 美FDA最快今冬批准
    2021/07/17 06:11

    12歲以下兒童接種武肺疫苗 美FDA最快今冬批准

    未接種疫苗者成破口！美國確診、死亡率雙雙上升
    2021/07/17 10:32

    未接種疫苗者成破口！美國確診、死亡率雙雙上升

    東京奧運2020

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播