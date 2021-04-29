中英對照讀新聞》 French woman spends three years proving she’s alive after court rules her dead 被法院宣判死亡後 法女花3年證明自己還活著

被法院誤判死亡的珍妮．布桑。（法新社檔案照）

2021/04/29 05:30

◎孫宇青

Jeanne Pouchain living in Saint-Joseph, France, has spent three years trying to prove she is alive, after a court declared her dead in 2017.

住在法國聖約瑟夫的珍妮．布桑，2017年被法院宣告死亡後，已花費3年試圖證明自己還活著。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 58-year-old hasn’t been able to get a driver’s license, open bank accounts or get health insurance because she has no official paperwork.

58歲的布桑一直無法取得駕照、開銀行帳戶或辦健康保險，因為她沒有正式文件。

The event resulted from a former employee taking a case against Pouchain after losing her job with Pouchain’s cleaning company when it lost a big contract in 2000.

這起事件起源於布桑的清潔公司在2000年丟掉一筆大訂單後，一名前員工因此沒了工作，因此對她提出告訴。

A labor tribunal then ordered Pouchain to pay 14,000 euros in damages, but because the case had been taken against her company and not Pouchain herself, the ruling was never enforced.

勞資裁判庭隨後判布桑給付1萬4000歐元（約48萬台幣）賠償金，但因案件是控告公司，而非布桑本人，判決內容從未執行。

Surprisingly, the court ruled Pouchain as deceased in 2017 without proof of a death certificate. She accuses her former employee of fabricating her death to try to win damages from her heirs － her husband and son.(AFP)

令人訝異的是，法院在沒有死亡證明下，於2017年宣告布桑已死。她指控前員工偽造她的死亡，企圖從她的繼承人─丈夫和兒子─取得賠償金。（法新社）

新聞辭典

damages：名詞，賠償金，通常為複數形。例句：The newspaper was asked to revoke the report and pay damages.（這家報社被要求撤回報導並支付賠償金。）

deceased：形容詞，亡故的。例句：He took it as his responsibility to take care of his deceased wife’s family.（他視照顧亡妻家人為自身責任。）

fabricate：動詞，杜撰。例句：She fabricated an excuse to leave early.（她編了理由早退。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法