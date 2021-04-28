中英對照讀新聞》UK gamers and politicians take aim at console ’scalpers’ 英國電玩玩家和政治人物矛頭對準電玩主機「黃牛」

Sony的新電玩主機「PlayStation 5」去年11月12日在日本等國上市。（歐新社）

2021/04/28 05:30

◎管淑平

Furious British gamers and lawmakers are training their sights on "scalpers" who are buying up coveted PS5 and Xbox consoles and selling them online at vastly inflated prices.

氣沖沖的英國玩家和議員將焦點指向「黃牛」，這些黃牛買光搶手的PS5、Xbox電玩主機，然後在網路上以大幅灌水的價格出售。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The popular consoles have also been hard to come by in other parts of the world, but in Britain anger has boiled over to the point where some lawmakers want to ban the practice of reselling them online at higher prices.

這些熱門電玩主機在世界其他地方也一機難求，但是在英國掀起的怒火已沸騰，一些議員為此打算禁止網路高價轉售的作法。

While a PS5 normally costs between £360 and £450 depending on the model, its median resale price on sites like eBay is £650-£750, according to US researcher Michael Driscoll. （AFP）

根據美國研究員麥可．德里斯考的說法，通常一部PS5依版本差異，售價在360英鎊到450英鎊之間，但在諸如「電子海灣」的網站上轉售價中位數為650到750英鎊不等。（法新社）

新聞辭典

take aim at：片語，瞄準，強烈批評，注意到。例句：The new law takes aim at illegal fishing.（新法旨在打擊非法捕魚。）

train ones’s sights on：片語，以某事物為目標，立志（做某事）。例句：She has trained her sights on getting a promotion this year.（她立志今年內要獲得升遷。）

boil over：片語，負面情緒或情勢強烈到失控。例句：The workers’ frustration and anger boiled over into violent action.（這批工人的失望和憤怒失控，演變成暴力行動。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法