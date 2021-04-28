為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》UK gamers and politicians take aim at console ’scalpers’ 英國電玩玩家和政治人物矛頭對準電玩主機「黃牛」

    Sony的新電玩主機「PlayStation 5」去年11月12日在日本等國上市。（歐新社）

    Sony的新電玩主機「PlayStation 5」去年11月12日在日本等國上市。（歐新社）

    2021/04/28 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    Furious British gamers and lawmakers are training their sights on "scalpers" who are buying up coveted PS5 and Xbox consoles and selling them online at vastly inflated prices.

    氣沖沖的英國玩家和議員將焦點指向「黃牛」，這些黃牛買光搶手的PS5、Xbox電玩主機，然後在網路上以大幅灌水的價格出售。

    The popular consoles have also been hard to come by in other parts of the world, but in Britain anger has boiled over to the point where some lawmakers want to ban the practice of reselling them online at higher prices.

    這些熱門電玩主機在世界其他地方也一機難求，但是在英國掀起的怒火已沸騰，一些議員為此打算禁止網路高價轉售的作法。

    While a PS5 normally costs between £360 and £450 depending on the model, its median resale price on sites like eBay is £650-£750, according to US researcher Michael Driscoll. （AFP）

    根據美國研究員麥可．德里斯考的說法，通常一部PS5依版本差異，售價在360英鎊到450英鎊之間，但在諸如「電子海灣」的網站上轉售價中位數為650到750英鎊不等。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    take aim at：片語，瞄準，強烈批評，注意到。例句：The new law takes aim at illegal fishing.（新法旨在打擊非法捕魚。）

    train ones’s sights on：片語，以某事物為目標，立志（做某事）。例句：She has trained her sights on getting a promotion this year.（她立志今年內要獲得升遷。）

    boil over：片語，負面情緒或情勢強烈到失控。例句：The workers’ frustration and anger boiled over into violent action.（這批工人的失望和憤怒失控，演變成暴力行動。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    新聞360》變種病毒有多可怕？印度重症者等死慘況曝
    2021/04/27 11:00

    新聞360》變種病毒有多可怕？印度重症者等死慘況曝 影片

    劍指中國！ 英國證實航艦將停靠日、韓 並與10多國聯合軍演
    2021/04/27 06:15

    劍指中國！ 英國證實航艦將停靠日、韓 並與10多國聯合軍演 影片

    《科學》期刊：全球2成地下水井恐在數十年內枯竭
    2021/04/27 06:18

    《科學》期刊：全球2成地下水井恐在數十年內枯竭

    防疫情大舉反撲 土耳其週四起全面封鎖
    2021/04/27 07:06

    防疫情大舉反撲 土耳其週四起全面封鎖

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播