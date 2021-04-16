中英對照讀新聞》Prince Philip’s funeral to take place on April 17 菲利浦親王的葬禮將於4月17日舉行

英國女王夫婿菲利浦親王辭世隔天的10日，溫莎古堡大門外擺滿悼念花束與菲利浦的照片。（美聯社）

2021/04/16 05:30

◎張沛元

Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that Prince Philip’s funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17 — but in keeping with government lockdown measures, the ceremony will be "much reduced in scale with no public access."

（英國）白金漢宮週六宣布，（王夫）菲利浦親王的葬禮將在4月17日於溫莎古堡的聖喬治教堂舉行—但為符合英國政府的封鎖措施，該儀式的「規模將大幅縮減，而且不對大眾開放。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

The palace said the number of mourners will be limited to 30. Both the British government and the royal family asked the public to stay home rather than pay respects in person.

白金漢宮表示，弔唁人數將以30人為上限。英國政府與王室雙雙要求民眾待在家裡，而非親自（到現場）致敬。

Philip was the longest-serving consort in British history and husband to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, and the royal family said he expressed his wishes for a low-key affair. He died Friday at age 99, just two months shy of the century mark.

菲利浦是英國史上任期最長的君主配偶，與女王伊莉莎白二世結縭達73年，王室聲稱低調辦理後事為其遺願。他在週五以99歲高齡辭世，距離滿百歲高壽只差2個月。

新聞辭典

take place：慣用語，發生，舉行。例句：The Cannes Film Festival, originally scheduled to take place between 11 and 22 May, has been postponed to July due to the Covid-19 crisis.（原定5月11日到22日舉行的坎城影展，已因新冠病毒危機而延期到7月。）

in keep with：慣用語，與…一致，符合。

shy of something：慣用語，（數量）尚差…。例句：The candidate who was just a few votes shy of being elected demanded a recount.（那位只差幾票就當選的候選人要求重新計票。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法