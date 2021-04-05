為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Utah seeks to block pornographic content on smartphones 猶他州尋求阻絕智慧手機上的色情內容

    美國猶他州議會近日通過反色情片新法，要求該州出售的所有手機與平板電腦都要安裝自動過濾器。 （法新社）

    2021/04/05 05:30

    ◎ 陳成良

    The governor of Utah on Wednesday announced a new law requiring an anti-pornography filter on smartphones and tablets sold in the conservative Mormon-majority US state.

    猶他州州長週三宣布新法，明定在美國這個保守派摩門教徒佔多數的州內，販售的智慧手機與平板電腦必須內建阻擋色情內容的過濾器。

    The law, which Republican Spencer Cox said he had signed the night before, would penalize manufacturers failing to include the filter between $10 and $500 per violation.

    共和黨籍州長柯克斯表示，昨晚簽署的這條法律，將對未內建過濾器的業者開罰，每次違規罰款在10至500美元之間。

    Backed by conservative lawmakers in the western state － where members of the Mormon Church make up two-thirds of the population － the measure would only take effect in the unlikely event that five other states pass similar laws.

    這項法律受到這個西部州的保守派議員支持，該州3分之2人口為摩門教徒，但措施實施機會不高 ，僅有在其他5州通過類似法案時才會上路。

    In practice, the reform could look like the reverse of parental controls on existing devices sold by tech companies such as Apple and Google, in which the filters are by default turned off.

    實際上，這比較像是推翻既有裝置由家長控制的改革。蘋果與谷歌等科技公司的手機，都已預設關掉這些過濾器。

    新聞辭典

    penalize ：動詞，懲罰。例句： The professor will penalize lightly for late assignments.（如果遲交作業，教授會從輕處罰。）

    parental：形容詞，父母的；做雙親的。例句：Teenagers often revolt against parental discipline.（青少年常常不遵從父母的管教。）

    reverse：名詞，相反；失敗。例句：These financial reverses will prevent my taking a holiday.（這些經濟上的挫折使我不能去度假了。）

