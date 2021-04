美國佛羅里達州有條蛇跑進一戶人家乾衣機。圖僅供示意,與此報導內容無直接關聯。(法新社)

2021/04/03 05:30

◎周虹汶

After their clothes dryer began blowing out a lot of lint, a Florida family called a repair man who discovered a dead snake rather than a jammed motor.

在乾衣機吹出一堆棉絨後,佛羅里達一個家庭打電話找來維修員,他發現一條死蛇而非堵住的馬達。

"I was like oh — that’s what caused the motor to blow," Alyson Pring told Orlando television station WKMG.

艾麗森.普林告訴奧蘭多電視台WKMG,「我說,噢——那就是導致馬達毀掉的東西。」

Repairman Darrell Cobble stopped by to take a look at what was causing the problem, the station reports.

該台報導說,維修人員達雷爾.卡柏順道來看一下是什麼導致問題發生。

"He just stands up, and he walks off. He’s like, ’There’s a dead snake in there,’" Pring said.

普林說,「他就站了起來,然後離開。他就像,『那裡面有一條死蛇。』」

Cobble told the station that while it’s not common, snakes can find their way into dryers. He said there is usually a grate that prevents snakes and other animals from entering the dryer. But Pring’s central Florida home did not have one.

卡柏告訴該台,蛇可以找到進乾衣機的途徑,雖然這並不常見。他說,通常有個防止蛇和其他動物進入乾衣機的罩子。但普林位於佛羅里達中部的住家沒有。

They’ll be keeping an eye out now, Alyson Pring said.(AP)

艾麗森.普林說,他們現在會注意。

(美聯社)

新聞辭典

blow:動詞,指吹動、吹奏、毀掉、輪胎爆裂、揮霍;名詞,指重擊、打擊、吹奏樂器。例句:Divorce was a severe blow to him.(離婚對他是個嚴重打擊。)

jam:動詞,指塞進、堵住、壓碎、不能動彈;名詞,指擁擠、軋住、窘境、擁擠的人群、堵塞物。例句:He was in a jam because he didn’t have enough money to foot the bill.(他的錢不夠買單,很窘。)

keep an eye out:片語動詞,指當心、警惕。例句:Keep your eye out for signposts to Taroko National Park.(注意前往太魯閣國家公園的路標。)

