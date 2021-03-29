為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Spain will experiment with four-day workweek, a first for Europe 開歐洲先河 西班牙將試行1週上班4天

    西班牙政府已同意啟動「4天工作制」的試驗計畫。（法新社）

    西班牙政府已同意啟動「4天工作制」的試驗計畫。（法新社）

    2021/03/29 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    For years, advocates for a four-day workweek have argued that a compressed schedule could lead to more productivity and a better work-life balance — a perspective that has gained credence in some countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has wrought drastic changes to the way people work.

    多年來，提倡每週工作4天的人一直主張，緊湊的日程可以提高生產力，改善工作與生活之間的平衡。在冠狀病毒大流行使人們工作方式發生劇烈改變的背景下，這種觀點已在某些國家獲得認可。

    Spain is about to find out firsthand whether it works. The country is poised to become one of the first to experiment with a 32-hour workweek, which would allow workers to spend less time at the office without any change in pay.

    西班牙將直接了解它是否奏效。該國準備成為第一批實驗每週工作32小時的國家之一，在這種工作制度下，員工上班時間減少，但工資不變。

    Exactly what the pilot program will look like is unclear, nearly every detail was still up for negotiation, including how many companies will be involved and how long the experiment will last.

    這一試驗性計畫的確切樣貌尚不清楚，幾乎每個細節都有待協商，​​包括將有多少公司參與、試驗將持續多久。

    新聞辭典

    credence：名詞，相信、信任。例句：Do not give credence to all the gossip you hear.（不要相信你聽到的閒話。）

    firsthand：副詞，第一手地，直接地。例句：I heard the news firsthand.（我直接聽到這消息。）

    pilot；形容詞，（小規模）試驗性的。例句：This year we are trying a pilot scheme.（今年我們正在試驗一個小規模計畫。）

