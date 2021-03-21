中英對照讀新聞》Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew 布林肯喜歡吃韓式辣豆腐鍋

圖為美國國務卿布林肯18日在南韓偕國防部長奧斯汀，與南韓外長鄭義溶及防長徐旭舉行美韓外長、防長2+2會談後，召開聯合記者會。（歐新社檔案照）

2021/03/21 05:30

◎茅毅

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he had the pleasure of eating spicy Korean tofu stew during his trip to Seoul this week, in an apparent show of affection for Korean cuisine and culture.

美國國務卿布林肯在本週的首爾之行曾說，他喜歡吃韓式辣豆腐鍋。此舉顯然旨在表現他對韓國菜和文化的喜愛。

"I remembered how delicious the Sundubu-jjigae tasted back in 2016 on my trip to Seoul," he tweeted Thursday. "I am so glad I was able to enjoy it again during this visit. Sundubu-jjigae is a Korean stew made with soft tofu as a key ingredient.

他週四推文寫道，「我還記得2016年（以副國務卿身分）赴首爾出差時吃的嫩豆腐鍋有多美味」，「我很高興這次到訪又能夠再次享用」。嫩豆腐鍋是以嫩豆腐做為一種主要食材的韓式鍋物。

Senior U.S. officials like former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun have shown their affection for Korean dishes sometimes by visiting local traditional restaurants during their trips here ― apparently as part of public diplomacy.

像美國前副國務卿畢根這樣的美國高官，有時在他們於此間出差期間，會藉由造訪當地的傳統餐館，顯示其對韓國料理的喜愛─此舉顯然是公共外交的一環。

新聞辭典

relish：動詞，享受、喜歡（愛）、愛好、品味、欣賞、憧憬、期盼。例句：I always relish a challenge.（我向來喜歡迎接挑戰。）

have the pleasure of：片語，有這個榮幸（福氣）做…、高興做…。例句：May I have the pleasure of this dance?（我有幸請妳跳支舞嗎？）

cuisine：名詞，烹飪（調）（方式）、菜餚、料理。例句：Most people would prefer gourmet cuisine, but it is costly and difficult to prepare.（大多數人偏好美食，但既昂貴又很難準備。）

