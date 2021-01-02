中英對照讀新聞》German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky 德國飛行員在空中以注射器表達主張

「航班雷達24」網站顯示，德國上空27日有注射器狀飛行軌跡。 （路透）

2021/01/02 05:30

◎周虹汶

German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe.

德國飛行員薩米‧克拉馬在空中勾勒出一個巨大的注射器，飛行200公里提醒民眾，2019冠狀病毒疾病疫苗接種運動在歐洲起跑。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.

這位20歲的飛行員在德國南部康士坦茲湖附近起飛前，已規劃出需用到全球定位系統裝置的路線。注射器狀的航線出現在「航班雷達24」網站。

"There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving", Kramer told Reuters TV on Sunday.

克拉馬週日告訴路透電視，「仍有相對多的人反對施打疫苗，我的行動可能提醒他們思考這話題、動起來」。

"Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy, because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic", Kramer said. (Reuters)

克拉馬說，「或許它也算是個令人開心的符號，因為航空業受這場全球大流行病打擊甚深。」（路透）

新聞辭典

make a point：片語，指聲明、提出主張、強調、特意去做。例句：She always makes a point of this.（她常強調這一點。）

trace：動詞，指發現、追查來源、查明起因、描摹；名詞，指痕跡、蹤跡、利用電子儀器追蹤、微量。例句：He speaks English without any trace of an accent.（他講英語完全沒有口音。）

take to：片語，指沉溺於、開始從事、登上、養成。例句：He took to studying French 5 years ago.（他5年前開始學法文。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法