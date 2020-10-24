中英對照讀新聞》Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake 以色列女孩和她的寵物蛇一炮而紅

以色列8歲女童英芭，以及從小和她一起長大的寵物蟒「貝兒」。（路透檔案照）

2020/10/24 05:30

◎周虹汶

Eight-year-old Inbar likes to cool off in her small backyard pool in Israel with her favourite swimming buddy - her pet python.

8歲的英芭喜歡在她位於以色列的後院小池裡，和她最愛的泳伴─她的寵物蟒─清涼一下。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 11-foot yellow serpent, named Belle, is one of her family’s many pets, living happily together on an animal sanctuary in an agricultural community in southern Israel.

這隻11英尺長的黃色蟒蛇名叫貝兒，是她家中眾多寵物之一，一起快樂生活在以色列南部一處農業社區的一間動物庇護所。

She was named after Belle, the female character in Walt Disney’s popular animated film Beauty and the Beast, who dons a yellow ball gown in a famous dance scene in the movie.

牠的名字來自華特‧迪士尼受歡迎的動畫電影《美女與野獸》女主角貝兒，她在電影中一個知名舞蹈場景穿了一件黃色的舞會禮服。

Inbar said Belle is good company during a coronavirus lockdown that has kept schools closed over the past few weeks.

英芭說，貝兒在學校過去幾週關閉的冠狀病毒限制行動期間是個好夥伴。

"It helps me pass the time because I really like to hang out with snakes and sometimes I help snakes shed (their skin) and I help them to be happy during coronavirus," Inbar said.(Reuters)

英芭說，「牠幫我打發時間，因為我真的喜歡跟蛇玩，有時我幫蛇脫皮，我幫牠們在冠狀病毒期間開開心心。」（路透）

新聞辭典

splash：動詞、名詞，指濺、潑、激起水花、揮霍、報導引人注目；副詞，指撲通一聲地；makes a splash，指一飛沖天。例句：We splashed the story on page one.（我們把這件事放頭版報導。）

cool off：片語，指變涼、變平靜、息怒。例句：Why do you cool off towards him?（你為何疏遠他？）

good company：名詞，指志趣相投的夥伴。例句：It is better to be alone than in bad company. But she’s a good company.（交友不慎，不如獨處。但她是個值得相處的人。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法