中英對照讀新聞》Antarctica is still free of COVID-19. Can it stay that way? 南極仍未出現新型冠狀病毒疫情，能保持下去嗎？
◎管淑平
At this very moment a vast world exists that’s free of the coronavirus, where people can mingle without masks and watch the pandemic unfold from thousands of miles away.
此刻，還有一個廣闊的天地沒有新冠病毒，在那裡，人們能互相往來而不用戴口罩，在數千英里之外坐看這場疫情的發生。
That world is Antarctica, the only continent without COVID-19.
那個世界就是南極，目前唯一沒有新冠病毒疫情的大陸。
From the U.K.’s Rothera Research Station off the Antarctic peninsula that curls toward the tip of South America, field guide Rob Taylor described what it’s like in ``our safe little bubble.’’ ``We can ski, socialize normally, run, use the gym, all within reason.’’
嚮導羅柏．泰勒從位於蜿蜒伸向南美洲尾端的南極半島外的英國羅瑟拉研究站受訪，形容在「我們的安全小泡泡」中的生活情況，「我們可以滑雪、正常社交往來、跑步、用健身房，都是合情合理。」
Now, as nearly 1,000 scientists and others who wintered over on the ice are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks or months, a global effort wants to make sure incoming colleagues don’t bring the virus with them. （AP）
現在，在南極冰上過冬的科學家等將近1000人，暌違數週或數月後首次見到太陽之際，一場全球性的行動正努力確保即將而來的科學界同僚，不會帶著病毒到那裡。（美聯社）
新聞辭典
mingle：動詞，與人聊天、往來等社交。例句：I don’t know how to mingle with strangers at parties.（我不知道怎麼在派對上和陌生人聊天。）
unfold：動詞，展開，披露，（事件、情勢）發展。例句：We have watched the events unfold with increasing alarm.（我們愈來愈警覺地觀察事件發展。）
winter over：片語，過冬。例句：They wintered over in Florida.（他們在佛羅里達州過冬。）