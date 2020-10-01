中英對照讀新聞》Women fight for a place at the table as sushi chefs in Japan 日本婦女力爭站上料理台當壽司師傅

愈來愈多日本女性挑戰成為壽司師傅。（法新社資料照）

2020/10/01 05:30

◎孫宇青

Women have warm hands, their periods alter their sense of taste and they can’t work long hours － just some of the claims from those in Japan who believe women can’t be sushi chefs.

女性手部溫度高，味覺會因生理期改變，且不能長時間工作。這些只是日本人堅信女性不能成為壽司師傅的部分看法。

請繼續往下閱讀...

But a growing number of women in the country determined to shatter those myths are training and working as sushi chefs in some of Japan’s most revered restaurants and institutions.

然而，愈來愈多決心打破這種迷思的女性，在某些日本最頂級的餐廳和機構擔任或學習成為壽司師傅。

33-year-old Mizuho Iwai is an apprentice at the upscale Onodera restaurant in Tokyo’s Ginza. Though knowing she would be an anomaly, she still wanted to challenge.

33歲的岩井瑞穗（譯音）是東京銀座高檔餐廳おのでら的學徒。她雖知自己會成為異數，仍想挑戰。

18-year-old Fuka Sano, the other female apprentice at Onodera, was determined to enter the profession, after a trip to London. "I’m sorry to say this but sushi at chain restaurants in Britain didn’t seem appealing!"（AFP）

該餐廳另一名女性學徒、18歲的佐野風香（譯音），是在去倫敦旅行後，決心進入這個行業。「我很抱歉這麼說，但英國的連鎖壽司餐廳似乎不太吸引人！」（法新社）

新聞辭典

shatter：動詞，粉碎；終結。例句：The pandemic shattered the illusions of globalization.（這場疫情粉碎人們對全球化的幻想。）

upscale：形容詞，高檔的。例句：Going upscale will be the new policy of the old hotel.（高檔化將是這家老飯店的新方針。）

anomaly：名詞，異常的人事物。例句：Anyone who does not wear a mask will be an anomaly.（沒戴口罩的人將成異數。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法