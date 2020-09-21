中英對照讀新聞》Lacking autonomy at work may literally kill us 工作缺乏自主性 可能真的要人命

研究顯示，缺乏自主權的工作會讓人短命。（示意圖，路透檔案照）

◎陳成良

The Covid-19 pandemic has been stressful in so many ways that it can be hard to tease apart the strands of what’s getting us down or freaking us out. But amidst the health concerns, family worries, and social distancing strangeness, increased work stress certainly stands out as a widespread consequence of the pandemic.

「2019冠狀病毒病」（Covid-19，武漢肺炎）大流行，在很多方面都給人造成壓力，各種壓力糾結在一起，往往不易弄清楚是什麼導致我們感到沮喪或驚慌。但是，在健康問題、家庭擔憂和社會疏離感中，工作壓力上升無疑是大流行的普遍後果。

In this environment, a new study titled "This job is (literally) killing me" seems particularly timely.

在這種環境下，一項名為「這項工作（從字面上）殺死了我」的新研究，似乎特別應景。

The study, by researchers at Northern Illinois University and Indiana University, used data collected over a 20-year period to find out whether there is a link between how we feel at work and when we die.

這項由北伊利諾伊大學和印第安那大學研究人員所做的研究，使用20年間收集的數據，以發現我們在工作中的感覺與死亡時間之間是否存在聯繫。

Analyzing that data, the current study found that those with high-stress, low-control jobs were 43% more likely to die than those in lower-risk categories.

透過分析這些數據，當前這項研究發現，那些工作壓力大、自主權低的人，比工作壓力小、自主權高的人死亡率高出43%。

新聞辭典

iterally：副詞，指逐字地、照字面地、確實地、差不多、簡直。例句：You don’t have to take him quite so literally.（你不需要從字面逐一來看他所說的話。）

freak out：俚語，指突然感到極度驚訝、心煩意亂、憤怒或困惑。例句：Stop it! You are freaking me out.（住手！我被你嚇到了。）

mortality：名詞，死亡數；死亡率。例句：Infant mortality headed into a steep dive.（嬰兒死亡率開始急劇下降。）

