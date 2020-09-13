《中英對照讀新聞》Series of crises tests Lee Nak-yon’s leadership 連串危機考驗李洛淵領導力

2019年12月26日時任南韓國務總理的李洛淵（左），視察駐防忠清南道瑞山市的南韓空軍「第20戰鬥機聯隊」。（歐新社檔案照）

2020/09/13 05:30

◎茅毅

The former prime minister Lee Nak-yon had an easy win over his competitors in the race for the Democratic Party of Korea（DPK）leadership last month and took up his job with a focus on overcoming the "national crisis" from the COVID-19 pandemic.

（南韓）前國務總理李洛淵上月在共同民主黨黨魁選舉中輕取其對手，並以聚焦在克服源自2019冠狀病毒疾病的「國家危機」來開展其黨魁工作。

The four-term lawmaker is saddled with the challenging task of turning around the declining public support for the ruling party following a series of controversies involving prominent DPK members, including Justice Minister and former DPK chairwoman Choo Mi-ae and Rep. Yoon Young-chan, who served as Moon’s first senior presidential aide for public communication.

在包括法務部長、前共同民主黨女黨魁秋美愛，以及曾任文在寅「總統秘書室國民溝通首席秘書」的國會議員尹永燦在內的該黨知名要角涉及一連串爭議事件後，這位四屆國會議員負起扭轉民眾對執政黨支持逐漸下滑的挑戰性任務。

Insiders say the party’s response to the controversies could hurt Lee’s presidential ambitions. The former South Jeolla Province Governor has been a favorite in candidate favorability surveys in the fight for Cheong Wa Dae in 2022.

消息人士說，該黨對這些爭議事件的回應，恐使李洛淵成為總統的雄心受挫。這位前全羅南道知事在角逐2022年南韓總統府青瓦台寶座的候選人喜好度民調中，一向是選民的最愛。

新聞辭典

saddle with：片語，使…負（承）擔、強加…、給馬…裝上馬鞍。例句︰The corporation is saddled with debt.（這家公司負債累累。）

take up：片語，開始做…、從事。例句︰She took up journalism when leaving school.（她畢業後就從事新聞工作。）

challenging：形容詞，挑戰性的、有難度的、考驗人的。例句︰It is a challenging time.（這是具挑戰性的時刻。）

