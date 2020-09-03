中英對照讀新聞》Tropical jackfruit catches on as a meat substitute 肉類替代品 熱帶水果菠蘿蜜大流行

菠蘿蜜是素食者喜愛的肉類替代品。（美聯社檔案照）

2020-09-03 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

If you’ve never heard of jackfruit, keep your eyes open：You’ll start noticing it everywhere.

若你從未聽過菠蘿蜜，可得睜大眼睛了：因為它將隨處可見。

Jackfruit is a very large tropical fruit often used as a meat substitute. It has high nutritional value, and that you can cook, chunk or shred it like chicken or pork makes it a go-to main ingredient in many vegetarian dishes.

菠蘿蜜是一種巨大、常被當做肉類替代品的熱帶水果。它具有高營養價值，可像雞肉或豬肉一樣烹煮、切塊或切絲，使它成為許多素食餐點的主要食材。

Melissa’s Produce, a specialty produce company in the US, has noted jackfruit’s upward trend. As word spread in the U.S. about jackfruit’s versatile benefits, Melissa’s went from selling a few cases a week to thousands of cases a week.

美國食品專門公司「梅莉沙的農產品」已留意到菠蘿蜜的銷量直線上升。隨著菠蘿蜜好處多多的風聲在美國流傳，該公司以前一週只賣幾顆，現在一週可賣數千顆。

"We eat meat because of the texture and the spices. Jackfruit is a great substitute," the owner of an vegan Jackfruit Cafe in Los Angeles said.（AP）

洛杉磯一家素食菠蘿蜜咖啡館老闆說：「我們吃肉是吃它的質地和香氣，而菠蘿蜜是很棒的替代品。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

catch on：動詞片語，流行。例句：Her new song swiftly catches on with youngsters.（她的新歌迅速在年輕人間流行起來。）

substitute：名詞，替代的人或物。例句：Tofu is often used as meat substitute.（豆腐常被當成肉類替代品。）

versatile：形容詞，多用途的；多才多藝的。例句：A versatile washing machine cost me a handsome sum of money.（一台多功能洗衣機花了我一大筆錢。）

