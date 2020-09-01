為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Mittens the cat could become New Zealander of the Year 貓咪米坦斯可能成為紐西蘭年度人物

    紐西蘭威靈頓的土耳其安哥拉貓米坦斯，將與紐西蘭總理一同角逐年度人物的殊榮。（取自威靈頓博物館臉書）

    紐西蘭威靈頓的土耳其安哥拉貓米坦斯，將與紐西蘭總理一同角逐年度人物的殊榮。（取自威靈頓博物館臉書）

    2020-09-01 05:30:00

    ◎黃靖媗

    Mittens, a famous feline from Wellington, is in the running to be voted New Zealander of the Year, going up against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield.

    來自威靈頓的知名母貓「米坦斯」，正在角逐紐西蘭年度人物票選，對上紐西蘭總理賈欣達．阿爾登與衛生部衛生事務首長艾希莉．布魯斐德博士。

    The feline joins a host of nominees for the annual Kiwibank award, including figures from sectors such as politics, media, health, music and design.

    這隻母貓獲得年度奇異鳥銀行獎的多項提名，該獎項包括政治界、媒體界、衛生界、音樂界與設計界的年度人物。

    Other nominees for New Zealander of the Year include microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles and lawmaker Chloe Swarbrick.

    其他紐西蘭年度人物的被提名人，還有微生物學家蘇西．威爾斯，與國會議員克羅伊．史瓦布里克。

    The Wellington Museum has also dedicated a mini exhibition to Mittens and his adventures, named "Floofy and Famous." And in May the mayor of Wellington, Andy Foster, gave Mittens the key to the city, an honor previously granted to "The Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson.

    威靈頓博物館也已經為米坦斯與牠的冒險辦了一場迷你展覽，名為「蓬鬆而知名」。5月時，威靈頓市市長安迪．佛斯特也給米坦斯這座城市的鑰匙，一項以前曾授予「魔戒」導演彼得．傑克森的榮譽。

    新聞辭典

    sectors：名詞，領域、部門。例句：Financial sector needs regulation to deal with ’immoral behaviour’.（金融部門必須改革，以處理「不道德的行為」。）

    dedicate：動詞， 奉獻、舉辦（典禮）。例句：She dadicated her life to wildlife conservation.（她將她的一生奉獻給野生動物保育。）

    grant：動詞，授予、同意。例句： Kevin was granted the entry visa.（凱文的入境簽證已被核准。）

