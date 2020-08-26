中英對照讀新聞》Berlin brothels reopen after lockdown, but no sex allowed 柏林妓院歷經封鎖後恢復營業，但是不准性愛

德國柏林性工作者雅納。（法新社檔案照）

2020-08-26 05:30:00

◎管淑平

Berlin’s brothels were allowed to reopen last week after months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions － but full-on sex is still off-limits.

柏林妓院因為新冠病毒防疫限制而關閉數月後，上週獲准恢復營業，但是仍然禁止全套性服務。

Instead, clients looking for sexual healing in the German capital will have to make do with erotic massages until regulations are further relaxed in September.

顧客想在這座德國首都找性愛療癒，將得先將就情趣按摩，直到9月防疫規定進一步放寬為止。

At the brothel where longtime sex worker Jana plies her trade, beds have been made, animal-print pillows fluffed and fresh flowers placed in vases.

資深性工作者雅納工作的妓院，床舖準備好了，印著動物圖紋的枕頭蓬鬆柔軟，花瓶裡也插上了鮮花。

But Jana, 49, is looking forward to next month when she can offer the full service again.

但是49歲的雅納在期待下個月恢復提供全套服務。

Sex work had been banned in Berlin since mid-March as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. （AFP）

柏林自3月中起禁止性工作業，做為控制新冠病毒蔓延的一部分措施。（法新社）

新聞辭典

off-limits：形容詞，禁止做某事或進入某區域。例句：Smoking was off limits here.（這裡禁止抽菸）

make do with：片語，將就、湊合著用。例句：We are on a tight budget, you’ll have to make do.（我們預算吃緊，你得將就點。）

ply one’s trade：片語，做自己的工作。例句：Drug dealers usually don’t openly ply their trade on street.（毒販通常不在街頭公開販毒。）

