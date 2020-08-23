中英對照讀新聞》Hopes dashed for ’normal’ school life 對「正常」學校生活的希望破滅

圖為7月1日南韓首都首爾「銅雀區」一所學校的校門前，擺放一塊寫有「本校因出現（武漢肺炎）確診者，自7月1日（週三）起，暫時禁止出入」的告示牌。（歐新社檔案照）

2020-08-23 05:30:00

◎茅毅

Seeing a stabilizing trend of new novel coronavirus cases in the past few months, many students, teachers and parents had hoped the coming second semester of the school year would be different. The first semester had been punctuated with weeks of closures followed by weeks of online-only classes and a mix of online and offline formats.

看到（南韓）過去幾個月新型冠狀病毒新增病例呈穩定趨勢，許多學生、教師和家長原本希望，學校即將到來的第2學期將有所不同。第1學期不時遭為期數週的閉校打斷，緊接著就是數週僅採線上授課，以及虛實融合授課模式。

But with COVID-19 cases suddenly surging in the capital region, it looks like online classes will be the norm again in the coming new semester. The start of the fall semester differs across cities and provinces, ranging from mid-August to early September.

但隨著新型冠狀病毒病的病例在首都地區突然激增，看來線上課程在即將到來的新學期又會是常態。秋季學期的開學時間，在各市與道有所不同，從8月中到9月初間不等。

According to government data, a total of 150 students and 30 school employees have been infected with the coronavirus since May 20.

根據政府資料，自5月20日以來，共150名學生及30名學校員工已染上該冠狀病毒。

新聞辭典

stabilize：動詞，穩定下來、使…穩定（固）。例句：Her condition has now stabilized.（她的病情現在已穩定了。）

punctuate：動詞，在…加上標點符號、不時打斷。例句：The president spoke at length in a speech punctuated by applause.（總統的長篇大論演說不時被掌聲打斷。）

format：名詞，形式、電腦格式、模式、編排。例句：The new format has unanimous support and could be introduced next season.（新的模式獲得一致支持，可能下一季就會採行。）

