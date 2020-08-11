為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Unflustered news anchor loses tooth live on air 淡定的新聞主播在現場直播時掉牙齒

    烏克蘭女主播帕達科的門牙在播報新聞時掉出來。（圖擷取自帕達科IG instagram.com/marichkapadalko/）

    烏克蘭女主播帕達科的門牙在播報新聞時掉出來。（圖擷取自帕達科IG instagram.com/marichkapadalko/）

    2020-08-12 05:30:00

    ◎管淑平

    Live TV can throw up all sorts of potential hurdles. But Marichka Padalko, a news anchor on Ukraine, faced an usual problem when part of her front tooth fell out.

    現場直播電視會出現各種可能的障礙。但是，烏克蘭新聞主播帕達科面對的是一個常見的問題，她門牙的一角掉出來了。

    However, like a true professional, she simply put the tooth in her hand and continued.

    然而，她的表現一如真正的專業人士，只是把牙齒放在手中，然後繼續播報。

    "Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed," she wrote on Instagram. "But we underestimated the attention of our viewers," she added, under a video of her losing the tooth.

    她在Instagram發文，「老實說，我原本以為觀眾不會注意到」，「但是我們低估了我們觀眾的注意力」，她在她牙齒掉出來的影片發文中寫道。

    Ms Padalko said she had been impressed by the amount of support she received. "In any situation, keep calm," she added.

    帕達科說，接到許多支持聲音，令她感動。「不論發生什麼情況，保持冷靜」，她說。

    【新聞辭典】

    unflustered：形容詞，不慌不忙的、不緊張的。例句：He is surprisingly unflustered even in such emergencies.（就連在這樣的緊急狀況下，他都出奇地冷靜。）

    on air：形容詞，（電視、廣播）播音、播出中。例句：The radio host made the racist remarks on-air.（這名廣播主持人在廣播中說出這番種族歧視言論。）

    throw up：片語，產生、迅速興建。例句：This new system has thrown up some problems.（這套新系統出現一些問題。）

