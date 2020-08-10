中英對照讀新聞》’Touchless touchscreen’ could fight future epidemics, researchers say 研究人員：「非觸摸式觸控螢幕」或可對抗未來疫病

研究人員開發出「非觸摸式觸控螢幕」，可防止細菌、病毒傳播。示意圖。（法新社資料照）

2020-08-10 05:30:00

◎陳成良

Cambridge University researchers have developed a ”no-touch touchscreen” that uses artificial intelligence to predict a user’s intention before their hand reaches the display.

劍橋大學的研究人員開發出一種「非觸摸式觸控螢幕」，該觸控螢幕使用人工智慧（AI），在用戶的手到達螢幕之前，預測其意圖。

The screen was originally designed for use in cars, but the engineers who built it claim it could also have widespread applications during a pandemic.

該螢幕最初是為汽車使用設計的，但製造它的工程師聲稱，在疫病大流行期間它也可能具有廣泛的應用。

The "predictive touch" technology can be retrofitted to existing displays and could be used to prevent the spread of pathogens on touchscreens at supermarket check-outs, ATMs and ticket terminals at railway stations.

這種「預測觸摸」技術可以改裝到現有的螢幕上，並可以用於防止病原體在超市結帳處、自動提款機和火車站的售票機上的觸控螢幕上傳播。

The technology works by predicting where a user intends to touch the screen as they begin the hand movement towards the screen. A combination of AI and sensors determine the user’s intent in real time by also tracking contextual information like the user’s profile, environmental conditions and an eye-gaze tracker.

該技術是透過預測用戶的手開始朝螢幕移動時他們打算在哪裡觸摸螢幕來運作。AI和感測器的結合，還可以透過追蹤來龍去脈的訊息，像是用戶的個人資料、環境條件和視線追蹤器等，即時判定用戶的意圖。

新聞辭典

epidemic：名詞，流行病，指一種疾病在某一地區某一時間內發生，且病例數超過正常預期值。pandemic（大流行），則是指一種傳染病的流行經由人與人間傳播擴散而蔓延至其他地區如一個洲或全世界。

retrofit：動詞，使（機器）改型翻新，升級改造。例句：A state program to retrofit engines with pollution controls has succeeded in reducing pollution from trains.（州政府對引擎加裝污染控制系統的計畫成功地降低了火車的污染狀況。）

contextual：形容詞，文脈上的，前後關係的。例句：It’s impossible to understand the nuances of an isolated word without some contextual clues.（沒有上下文提示不可能弄清單個單詞意義上的細微差別。）

