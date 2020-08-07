中英對照讀新聞》Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter pose in face masks and call on the public to save lives 吉米與羅莎琳．卡特戴上口罩呼籲大眾拯救生命

美國前總統卡特與前第一夫人羅莎琳日前貼出戴上口罩的照片，呼籲美國民眾戴口罩以對抗新冠病毒。（取自卡特中心推特）

2020-08-07 05:30:00

◎張沛元

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Saturday urged the American people to "please wear a mask to save lives" as the country continues to battle the deadly coronavirus.

值此美國持續對抗致命的新冠病毒之際，前總統吉米．卡特與前第一夫人羅莎琳．卡特週六呼籲美國民眾「請戴口罩以拯救生命」。

The couple’s Atlanta-based charity, the Carter Center, posted a photo on Twitter Saturday of the pair wearing white masks printed with the center’s logo. The picture was paired with the straightforward plea.

卡特夫婦設在（喬治亞州）亞特蘭大的慈善基金會「卡特中心」，週六在推特上貼出一張兩人戴著印有該中心標誌的白色口罩的照片。伴隨照片的還有那段直白的懇求。

Masks have become a political flash point as some Americans argue the requirement infringes upon their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a "cloth face cover when they have to go out in public," noting that masks are critical "in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms."

隨著部分美國人辯稱，戴口罩規定侵犯他們的公民自由，口罩已成為一項政治引爆點。但美國疾病管制暨預防中心敦促所有人「出門到公共場所時戴上布口罩」，指明「萬一戴口罩的人在不知情的情況下被感染但卻沒有症狀時」，口罩至關重要。

新聞辭典

call on somebody：慣用語，拜訪，請求，號召，呼籲。例句：Hungary’s president called on Ukraine and Romania on Tuesday to stop polluting two major rivers that flow across Hungary after floods in the past weeks brought in "dirty carpets" of plastic bottles from its neighbours.（在過去幾週的水患把由寶特瓶組成的「髒毯」從鄰國帶到匈牙利後，匈牙利總統週二懇請烏克蘭與羅馬尼亞停止污染兩條流經匈牙利的主要河川。）

infringe on/upon something：慣用語，侵犯（權利或自由）。例句：These laws and regulations infringe upon civil rights and liberties.（這些法律與規定侵犯民權與自由。）

in case：慣用語，假如，以防萬一。

