中英對照讀新聞》Superheroes, from near and far, join Indonesia’s coronavirus battle 超級英雄從四面八方加入印尼冠狀病毒之戰

2019冠狀病毒疾病肆虐印尼南蘇拉威西省首府錫江期間，當地出現志工裝扮的蜘蛛人，宣導居家令等防疫措施的重要性。（路透）

2020-07-25 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

Volunteers clad as Superman and Spider-Man sprayed disinfectant against the coronavirus on Indonesia’s island of Java, flanking a colleague wearing the winged helmet of local superhero Gatotkaca who shouted, "Wear masks, wash hands and stay alert."

穿得像超人和蝙蝠俠的志工，在印尼的爪哇島噴灑對抗冠狀病毒的消毒劑，旁邊有個穿戴當地超級英雄迦多鐸卡伽羽飾頭盔的同袍喊著：「戴口罩、洗手並保持警覺。」

The trio handed out masks, containers of hand sanitiser and bamboo slit drums, while demonstrating how to correctly wash hands, don masks and maintain security following reports of a spate of thefts in the residential area.

這一隊三人發放口罩、洗手液容器和竹縫鼓，一邊示範如何正確洗手、戴口罩和保持安全，在住宅區傳出大量竊盜案之後。

" (If the) superheroes support (the measures), the children will definitely obey the orders," said Widanarko, who coordinated the event aimed at teaching people to protect themselves.

協調這起旨在教導民眾自保的活動，維達納科說，「（如果）超級英雄支持（這些措施），孩童們絕對會服從命令。」

One resident, Herni Kurniawati, welcomed the effort, saying it would encourage people to change their habits to protect themselves.

居民赫爾尼．庫尼亞瓦蒂對這些努力表示歡迎，並說這會鼓勵民眾改變自身習慣以保護自己。

"Usually it’s very difficult to ask the children to wear masks because for them it’s a hassle," added Kurniawati. （Reuters）

庫尼亞瓦蒂補充道，「通常很難要求孩子戴口罩，因那對他們來說很麻煩。」（路透）

新聞辭典

flank：名詞，指脅腹、側面、廂房；動詞，指位於側面、經過側面、側面相接；副詞，在左右兩邊。例句：He was flanked by two armed men.（他的兩側有兩個武裝人員。）

spate：名詞，指突然迸發、一陣、洪水、大雨。例句：The river is in spate.（河水暴漲。）

hassle：名詞，指激烈口角、麻煩、困難、問題；動詞，找麻煩。例句：He hassled me.（他找我麻煩。）

